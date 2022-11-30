Published November 30, 2022

Along with the release of Assassin’s Creed (AC) Valhalla: The Last Chapter is its patch notes detailing everything new that came with the update.

Let’s start off by mentioning the size of the patch. Understandably, the size of the patch is different from platform to platform, with some way bigger or smaller than others.

Xbox Series X|S: 15.1 GB

Xbox One: 13 GB

PlayStation®5: 1.82 GB

PlayStation®4: 1.46 GB

PC: 13.19 GB

With that out of the way, let’s keep going to the AC Valhalla: The Last Chapter Patch Notes

AC Valhalla: The Last Chapter Patch Notes

New Free Content

The Last Chapter The latest and final update to AC Valhalla’s story ties up the loose ends the player may have. In this story, players join Eivor in her final journey as she comes to terms with her visions of Odin. In this journey, she will meet old friends and foes, eventually leading to the game’s narrative conclusion.

Hood Always On Players now have the option to always have their hood on, much like the assassins from previous games. Players can turn this option on in the combat tab of their settings, allowing them to keep the hood on even during combat.

Weekly Free Item The Animus Store now gives the player a free premium item every week. This resets every Tuesday at 6:00 AM PST. Players can get any of the items available in the Animus Store, except for licensed content.

Festival Rewards Players who missed any of the four Festivals don’t have to worry anymore. After completing the quest “The First Night of Samhaim” (Glowecestrescire arc), rewards from the festivals become available for purchase in all England Merchants. Players need to pay for these items with Silver coins. Other than that, new content will arrive as a sign of thanks for the continuous support, specifically new mounts and a raven.

Stadia Update Following Google Stadia’s shutdown, this update will be the last one for the platform. Stadia players can still enjoy AC Valhalla until the platform’s official shutdown on January 18, 2023. Ubisoft is currently working on transferring the Stadia games that a player owns to PC. Cross-platform progression allows players to transfer their Stadia saves to the game’s console and PC version.



Bug Fixes and Improvements

Tombs of the Fallen The damage animation now activates when walking into the spiked poles. Eivor no longer remains in the grabbing state when pushing a stone onto the descending platforms.

The Forgotten Saga Abilities can now be activated during other combat actions. The quest “A gift from the Otherworld” now correctly disappears after completing The Forgotten Saga. Eivor no longer gets stuck under Nidhogg when the dragon is stunned

Mastery Challenge Hildiran’s Health Bar now matches their actual Health total. Encountering a crash during a cutscene with Hildiran no longer causes gear to go missing or some quest flows to break. Explosive jars are now intact before starting the Dunwic: Trial of the Wolf. Players can now properly progress the quest “A Challenge from the Gods” after the first cutscene. Enemies hit with the rush and bash ability now die and give points.

Dawn of Ragnarok During the quest “Finding Fritjof” Tyra now moves inside the Foundry area. Instances where Odin would become stuck upon loading into Svartalfheim no longer happen Unintended behavior no longer occurs when reloading the game after buying runes from Kara. After battling Riekr, players now properly get the Jotnar Bearded Axe. Suttungr’s Outriders now appear on the map. During the Quest “The Scholar and the Sunstone” walking over lava now charges the stone as intended. During the quest “The Scholar and the Sunstone” Einar no longer stops moving. Daily Quests no longer sets a friendly Jotun NPC as a target to assassinate.

Crossover Stories The cargo shelf in the Caves of Gold can now move.

River Raids Legacy of Saint George markers are no longer visible outside of River Raids. Jomsviking crew members no longer run toward locked doors during Raids. The Jomsviking crew’s health no longer reduces when discovering a new location.

The Siege of Paris Players can now leave to Francia after speaking with Pierre consistently. During the quest “A Hidden Weakness” Bernard no longer gets stuck in a loop, allowing the quest to progress. Players can now consistently speak to Toka at the start of the quest “Strangers bearing gifts”

Wrath of the Druids Azar dying England no longer prevents the completion of “Dublin’s Reach” When being grappled by an Irish Hound Eivor no longer gets stuck in the animation. “Man’s best friend” ability now consistently unlocks after completing the quest “A little problem”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Main Quests, World Events, and Side Activities Eivor’s cape no longer obscures the camera during the Flying event in Eurvicscire. The quest “Bound to Fate” now properly enters the quest log after completion of the Jotunheim Arc. Crashes on PS5 during the quests “Restless Dreams” and “Beyond Fear” no longer happens. The quest “Twist and Turns” now properly updates after defeating all the enemies. Building Valka’s hut now properly marks the objective as complete. This allows the quest “Firing the Arrow” to properly start. While fighting Basim, abilities that cause damage over time no longer simplify phase 1. Bishop Herferith is now properly killable during “A Sword-Shower in Anecastre” Players can now consistently interact with Loki in the quest “View above all” “Stoneman” Mystery now properly gets marked as complete upon completion. The quest “A Mild Hunt” can now be completed consistently thanks to fixes in NPC behavior. World Everold’s shop no longer vanishes after being built. Rocks no longer float in the mountain area in Fornburg. Riding a mount around Ravensthorpe no longer slows your mount down. It is now possible to confirm the kill against the Zealot “Callin” as he no longer clips under the map. In the quest “Breaking Teeth, Not Hearts” the mystery NPCs no longer spawn in dead. Notification for leaving the boss area for Daughters of Lerion no longer appears when visiting the areas after the boss has been defeated. Killing Leofgifu is now possible because she no longer gets stuck in a hut. When loading into the game it will no longer be always raining. The shelves now properly move to obtain the key in Saint Hadrian’s Priory in Cent. Miscellaneous After using Photo Mode the pause menu now functions as intended. Some of the taller NPCs in Ravensthorpe now longer shrink in size. The Celctic Armor is no longer missing visual elements. Unintended behavior no longer occurs when performing transmog on some weapons. Unequipped Store Items no longer appear present on a Mannequin after saving or loading. Finisher animations now consistently play out on stunned enemies. Using a ration while interacting with a movable object no longer causes an unintended animation. NPC sizes no longer alter when doing certain tasks and actions. Idunn’s Heart Effect is no longer visible while inactive on the Dublin Champion gear set. Irregular behavior no longer occurs when using the alternate combo ender with the Hammer and free off-hand. Added additional stability improvements to Valhalla. Using the ability “Rush and Bash” in some fights no longer prevents interactions with an NPC afterward. After slamming enemies into a wall the follow up attack of Rush and Bash Level 2 now consistently triggers. UI/HUD Changing tabs in Blacksmith rapidly no longer causes unintended behavior with the menu display



That's it for the AC Valhalla The Last Chapter patch notes. Players can expect this set of patch notes to be the last for this game.