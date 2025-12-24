Players can Prestige in Call of Duty Black Ops 7 and receive tons of rewards along the way. But not everyone knows how to prestige, and what happens during and after the process. Therefore, we created a guide on how to Prestige in the game. Furthermore, we'll explain what happens when you Prestige, what you lose, and what you receive. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How Do You Prestige in Call of Duty Black Ops 7?

To Prestige in Call of Duty Black Ops 7, you must:

Reach Level 55 and completely fill the XP Bar.

Go to the Progression Tab and select the “Prestige” Option on the bottom right side of the screen

Keep pressing continue and hold down the prompted button to Prestige

Firstly, you must reach Level 55 if you want to Prestige in Black Ops 7. Furthermore, you must completely fill the XP bar in order to begin the process. Once you do so, go to the Progression Tab and select the option to Prestige.

When you enter this menu, you'll be notified of everything that will happen when you prestige. Additionally, you can also see what skins and rewards you'll earn with each Prestige.

What happens when you Prestige in Black Ops 7?

When you Prestige in Black Ops 7:

Your Character Level resets to Level 1

You lose access to the following unlocks: Weapons Scorestreaks Equipment Field Upgrades Perks

You do NOT lose access to the following: Weapon progression (Mastery, attachments, and Camos included) Operators Unlocked Season Pass Rewards



Long time fans of the series already have a good understanding of the Prestige System. However, for those who are new to it, it's not too complicated. The game's level cap is 55, and when you reach it (and fill the XP Bar), you're allowed to prestige. At the same time, you're also allowed NOT to prestige if you just want to keep all your ranks and unlocks.

When you Prestige, everything resets back to level 1 except for your Weapon Progression. Furthermore, you also keep any owned/purchased Operator Skins and Season Pass Rewards. Additionally, you even gain a few goodies like a Permanent Unlock Token and an Operator Skin. Make sure to use your Tokens to unlock things that would normally take forever to get.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know to Prestige in Call of Duty Black Ops 7. Overall, the process is pretty similar to previous titles. We wish everyone the best of luck in Prestiging!

