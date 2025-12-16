We've got the NFL Week 16 Predictions according to Madden 26 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 26 went 9-7 in its predictions. Overall, the game is now 142-82 in predicting NFL games since Week 1 of the regular season. Can it improve those numbers in Week 16? Let's find out as we simulate every game this weekend on Madden 26.

NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 26

Three weeks to go ⏰

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL LAR 7 3 10 0 3 23 SEA 0 7 3 10 0 20

The L.A. Rams manage to sweep the Seahawks in another close game. This time, it went to Overtime.

L.A. earned the first score on the opening drive when Puka Nacua recorded a 16-yard TD reception. Seattle tied things up when Kenneth Walker III ran for a 13-yard TD in the second quarter. The Rams took the lead back with a FG, making things 10-7 at half.

L.A. extended their lead further with another touchdown (Kyren Williams run), and both teams traded a FG, making things 20-10. But Seattle didn't give up, and they actually scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught a TD pass, while Jason Myers converted a FG with just 0:25 remaining.

However, the tables flipped again in L.A.'s favor in Overtime. The Rams punted the ball, but Sam Darnold threw an interception just four plays later. L.A. used that turnover to their advantage as they drove 22 yards down the field and scored a game-winning field goal.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PHI 0 10 7 7 24 WAS 3 7 3 3 16

The Eagles win their first of two bouts against the Commanders on Saturday Night.

Washington's defense did all they could against the Eagles, holding their offense to just 17 points. But Marcus Mariota and the Commanders' offense struggled outside of one successful touchdown drive. He was sacked five times in the loss, fumbling on one of those sacks, which was recovered by LB Nakobe Dean for a TD.

Philadelphia's offense wasn't doing well, but TE Dallas Goedert kept the team alive, successfully catching five passes for a first down. The veteran TE earned eight catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. Saquon Barkley was mostly quiet outside of a 22 yard TD run on the team's opening drive in the second half. He ended up earning 66 rushing rushing yards on 17 attempts (3 catches for 9 yards).

The Commanders scored a late FG to make it a one possession game, but failed to recover the onside kick attempt. With the win, the Eagles secure the NFC East.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL GB 7 7 0 7 21 CHI 7 0 7 10 24

The Chicago Bears avoid a sweep from the Packers while strengthening their hold over the NFC North.

Both teams managed to score in the first quarter as Josh Jacobs and Kyle Monangai ran for touchdowns. But Green Bay took the lead at the end of the first half after Romeo Doubs caught a TD pass from Jordan Love.

The Bears went on to score 10 unanswered points in the second half, including a TD pass from Caleb Williams to Cole Kmet. But that lead didn't last long, as Love found Jayden Reed for a nine yard score.

Down 21-17, the Bears managed to burn a lot of clock before Williams found D.J. Moore for a five-yard TD pass. While the Packers had time to tie things up, they failed to move down the field. Brandon McManus never got a chance to attempt a FG as the Bears won at home.

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BUF 14 14 10 3 41 CLE 0 0 0 7 7

The Buffalo Bills dominate the Cleveland Browns as they try to fight for that top spot in the East.

It was a one-sided game where the Bills just dominated for the entire game. Buffalo didn't allow a single score from Cleveland until halfway through the fourth quarter. Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders threw two interceptions in the loss and was sacked five times by the Bills' defense. Cleveland RB Quinshon Judkins was also contained, earning just 45 yards on 14 carries. He also lost a fumble in the second quarter.

Josh Allen actually only threw the ball 19 times, but completed 16 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns. Thanks to the defense's three turnovers, the offense barely had to drive down the field to score.

Furthermore, James Cook III had a much more productive day, rushing for 97 yards and three touchdowns in the win. His biggest run came on a 20 yard rushing touchdown which put the Bills up 38-0.

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAC 10 6 3 6 25 DAL 0 10 7 7 24

The Chargers win another close one that strengthens their chances of making the playoffs.

L.A. got off to a strong start, taking a 10-0 lead before George Pickens caught a 44-yard TD pass from Dak Prescott. Both teams traded Field goals, making it 13-10, but the Chargers managed to tack on another field goal before the half.

Dallas took a brief lead in the third quarter when Javonte Williams ran for a 1-yard score. But Cameron Dicker went on to convert his fourth field goal of the day, giving the team a 19-17 lead.

Things got even better for the Chargers when Omarion Hampton ran in for an eight yard-score with 8:25 left. The team failed to convert the two-point conversion, but still had a two-possession lead.

The Cowboys did end up scoring once more with 2:23 left. However, they failed to get the ball back as their season came to a close.

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL KC 3 10 0 3 16 TEN 0 3 7 7 17

The Titans win their third game of the season against the Gardner Minshew-led Chiefs.

Kansas City's offense without Patrick Mahomes played as well as you'd expect. But thanks to their defense, they were able to take a 13-3 lead at the half. Travis Kelce caught the team's only touchdown, and he did end up earning 77 yards on 7 catches.

But the offense failed to keep things going in the second half, only scoring three total points in the last 30 minutes. Meanwhile, Tennessee slowly mounted a comeback. HB Tony Pollard punched it in for a 1-yard score at the end of the third to make things 13-10.

The Chiefs gave themselves some security with a FG drive halfway through the fourth. Cam Ward threw a three-yard TD pass to Tyjae Spears with just 0:44 left to go to give the Titans a last-second lead.

Minshew ended up getting sacked twice on the following drive before throwing an incomplete pass on fourth down.

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CIN 7 7 3 10 27 MIA 0 7 3 7 17

Joe Burrow and the Bengals sail past the Dolphins as they win in Week 16.

Not much to say here, as neither game carries any weight for the playoffs or the season. However, it was a good game for Burrow, who threw two touchdowns and no interceptions in the win. The same can't be said for Tua Tagovailoa, who threw one interception in the fourth quarter while the team was down 20-10.

Ja'Marr Chase's 13-yard TD reception in the fourth was was the nail in the coffin. Miami squeezed in a garbage time touchdown to make things 27-17 in the end.

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYJ 0 3 0 10 13 NO 3 7 7 3 20

Tyler Shough leads the Saints to their third win in a row after beating the Jets 20-13.

It's a shame to see New Orleans eliminated from playoff contention, considering how much havoc they caused in the NFC South the last two weeks. Wins over Carolina and Tampa Bay have made the race more exciting.

Anyways, the Saints had almost no trouble beating the Jets. The team took a 17-3 lead by the end of the third and never looked back. Brady Cook did throw a touchdown pass to make it a one-possession game, but another FG from the Saints (with 5:21 left) basically negated that score.

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIN 0 14 7 7 28 NYG 7 0 7 0 14

J.J. McCarthy defeats his third NFC East opponent in a row as the Vikings improve to 7-8.

Like the previous three matches, this game had no impact for either team other than draft placement. Jaxson Dart and the Giants had a good start, with the rookie QB rushing for a TD. But in between that score and their second touchdown, the Vikings scored 21 unanswered points. McCarthy threw two touchdown passes while Aaron Jones Sr. ran for another score.

The Giants managed to cut that lead with a TD reception from Darius Slayton. However, the Giants failed to score again while Jones recorded another TD run to end seal the deal.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TB 3 10 7 6 26 CAR 7 0 0 7 14

The Buccaneers keep hold of their lead in the NFC South with a win over the Panthers.

Things started off great for Bryce Young, who threw a TD to Xavier Legette on the team's opening drive. But the Panthers' offense failed to replicate that success. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers scored 23 unanswered points, including two touchdown passes from Baker Mayfield.

Carolina eventually scored again when Young found Jalen Coker for a 15-yard TD pass. But the Buccaneers went on to score one more FG on a time-consuming drive. Although the Bucs win today, they face the Panthers again in two weeks.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 7 10 7 7 31 DEN 10 10 7 6 33

The Denver Broncos win another close game as they hold off the Jaguars.

In this offense-heavy game, both teams barely punted. Denver's offense was forced to settle for three field goals, but also scored three touchdowns to keep things close to Jacksonville. Bo Nix ended up throwing two touchdowns in the win.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, always kept things close. They never took a lead in the first half, but finally took one after Travis Etienne Jr. ran for his second score of the day. However, Denver quickly took the lead when R.J. Harvey ran for a TD of his own.

The Broncos extended their lead with a FG, but the Jaguars took the lead with 3:41 left after Trevor Lawrence found Jakobi Meyers in the end zone. But this gave the Broncos enough time to drive down the field. The team converted a 29 yard FG with 0:02 to go, giving Denver the win.

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ATL 7 13 7 3 30 ARI 7 0 10 3 20

The Atlanta Falcons start a win streak for the first time this season as they beat the Arizona Cardinals.

With no playoff implications, there's not much to say here. Two turnovers from Arizona killed them in what could've been a close game. A fumble on a kickoff return and an INT from Jacoby Brissett led to 10 easy points for the Falcons.

Atlanta built up a 20-7 lead and never looked back, though it did get close at times. But a FG from Zane Gonzales late in the fourth put things out of commission for the Cardinals.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PIT 7 7 10 3 27 DET 7 10 7 7 31

The Detroit Lions keep their postseason hopes alive with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both teams were neck and neck throughout the entire game. Aaron Rodgers gave the Lions' defense trouble as he threw three touchdowns to just one interception in the loss. Jared Goff also played well, though Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery were the real X-Factors for Detroit in this one.

Gibbs and Montgomery ran for a combined 173 yards. Gibbs scored on a 40-yard TD run in the third quarter which put Detroit up 24-17. But the Steelers quickly evened the score when D.K. Metcalf caught a 12-yard TD pass from Rodgers.

However, the Steelers' offense struggled in the fourth quarter, only mounting up three points in the final fifteen minutes. Rodgers also threw an interception on the team's last effort drive to win the game.

Detroit's offense picked up one final touchdown (Montgomery TD run), giving them a 31-27 lead. And with the win, Detroit's playoff hopes aren't over yet.

Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LV 0 3 3 0 6 HOU 7 14 7 7 35

The Houston Texans obliterate the Raiders as they hold on to their playoff spot.

With Geno Smith's status uncertain for Week 16, we did decide to play Kenny Pickett. We doubt it would've made any difference, as the Texans were just on fire in the win.

C.J. Stroud threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns in the win, including two to Nico Collins. Collins ended up earning 137 yards on nine catches as well while the entire offense thrived.

The Raiders' offense with Kenny Pickett in charge again performed slightly better than they did last week. They actually managed to score points this time, though that didn't mean much. The team was down 14-0 when they scored their first Field Goal, and down 28-3 when they scored their second. Overall, they just had no chance.

New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NE 7 0 3 0 10 BAL 0 13 7 3 23

The Ravens keep their postseason hopes alive with a win over the Patriots.

New England had the first strike when Drake Maye found Stefon Diggs on a 19-yard TD pass. But Baltimore's defense adapted instantly, limiting the Patriots to just three points for the rest of the game.

Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offense slowly built up and extended a lead. A 24-yard TD pass to Zay Flowers put the team up 20-10 by the end of the third. A FG drive halfway through the fourth seemingly put the game away.

San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts – NFL Week 16 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SF 7 6 3 20 36 IND 3 3 10 3 19

The 49ers' offense erupted in the fourth quarter, helping them win an otherwise close game against the Colts.

Philip Rivers played okay in his second game back in the NFL. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 172 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. The main problem with Indy's offense was the over-reliance on FGs. The team had no problem driving down the field with Jonathan Taylor (23 rushes, 95 yards, 1 TD), but failed to end drives with touchdowns.

San Francisco's offense operated the same way for the first three quarters. On four red zone attempts in the first three quarters, they settled for three field goals while only scoring one touchdown.

But things changed in the fourth quarter. On the very first play, George Kittle popped off with a 28-yard TD reception, making things 23-16. The Colts converted a FG to make things 23-19 with 11:21 remaining. Then, Christian McCaffrey had a huge, 63 yard run which set the 49ers up at the IND 9. Two plays later, Ricky Pearsall caught a two-yard TD pass.

After a quick three-and-out from Indy, the 49ers scored once again, though this drive was time-consuming. Brian Robinson Jr. ended the drive with a seven-yard TD run, making things 36-19.

Overall, that wraps up our NFL Week 16 Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed reading, and we look forward to seeing how it performs! Regardless off the outcome, we look forward to seeing what crazy stuff the game might predict will happen.

