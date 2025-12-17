The Brawl Stars Brawliday Rewards for the 2025 year are here, with 10 free rewards for players to unlock every day until December 26th, 2025. These limited time rewards include Presents as well as a new Skin and more. But how exactly do you get these rewards, and when is it too late to unlock them? Without further ado, let's go over everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars Brawliday Rewards for 2025.

All Brawl Stars Brawliday Rewards For 2025

Overall, the Brawl Stars Brawlidays Rewards for 2025 include:

Day 1 – Random Present

Random Present Day 2 – Random Present

Random Present Day 3 – TBA

TBA Day 4 – TBA

TBA Day 5 – TBA

TBA Day 6 – TBA

TBA Day 7 – TBA

TBA Day 8 – TBA

TBA Day 9 – TBA

TBA Day 10 – Snow Globe Nani Skin (+ Pin & Icon)

That includes all the rewards for the Brawl Stars 2025 Brawlidays event. To unlock these rewards, head to the shop and swipe on over to the Brawlidays Page. Here you can unlock a free reward every day until Christmas (December 25th).

However, keep in mind that the event ends on December 26th, 2025. Therefore, make sure you've unlocked all of the rewards before the day's end on Christmas. If you don't you'll miss out on a potential chance at earning rare items like Brawlers or Hypercharges

For those new to Brawl Stars, Brawlidays is an annual time when Supercell gifts its players free items. Whether it was Boxes, Starr Drops or Presents, players over the years have received some free goodies.

Article Continues Below

Presents come in different rarities, just like Starr Drops. Depending on which kind you get, you have a chance to receive all sorts of rewards.

Rare Presents give Coins, Power Points, Credits, XP Doublers, & Bling

Super Rare Presents can give all of the above or even Rare/Super Rare Brawlers

Epic Presents give you skins, sprays, and icons (even event skins, too)

Mythic Presents can give you Power Points, Gadgets, an Epic Brawler, or event skins

Lastly, Legendary Presents can give you Gems, Star Powers, Hypercharges, Mythic/Legendary Brawlers, and Event Skins

The final reward includes a Snow Globe Nani Skin. Although it's not visible on the page, tapping on the final reward shows you what it is. I'm not sure if that was intentional on Supercell's part, but I doubt it matters.

This year's Brawliday season marks a big change in Brawl Stars. Supercell added a new power-up called Buffies while also announcing two new brawlers. In addition, they'll be removing unique character gears over time while adding in several other balance changes.

Overall, that's everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars Brawlidays 2025 rewards. We hope you receive some nice items!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Additionally, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.