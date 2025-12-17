A new Brawl Stars Brawl Talk arrived this month, bringing more details about the new power-ups, Buffies, as well as new Brawlers, Pierce and Glowbert. While we already had an idea of what they were from a previous update, we now have much more info on specific Brawler Buffies and how they work. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Brawl Stars Buffies Explained – Brawl Talk December 2025

Supercell released a new official Brawl Stars Brawl Talk on Buffies in what they're calling the “biggest update” to the game ever. But what exactly are they?

Brawl Stars Buffies are power-ups that “buff” the power and abilities of your brawlers. Overall, Buffies can buff the following abilities:

Gadgets

Star Powers

Hypercharges

For now, only Colt, Shelly, Spike, Mortis, Frank, and EMZ possess Buffies at launch, but we can of course expect to see more added over time. Feel free to check out the current list of Buffies and how to unlock them!

Unlocking a Gadget Buffie unlocks a power-up for both Gadgets and Star Powers. Furthermore, each Hyper Buffie provides a two-second increase in duration for a Brawler's Hypercharge.

However, players must reach 1,000 trophies in order to start unlocking Buffies. Everyone gets their first Buffie for free, but subsequent Buffies will cost you:

Gems for specific Buffies

Power Points AND Coins for random Buffies

Brawler Reworks

Along with Buffies comes other big changes, including Reworks to several Brawlers. The biggest change is that Brawlers with Buffies can now aim their gadgets. While you can still tap for instant use, aiming now gives you more freedom in how you play. This includes gadgets like Mortis' Combo Spinner and EMZ's Friendzoner Gadget. Other big changes include:

Colt's Speedloader Gadget now shoots two quick shots that slow targets when hit

now shoots two quick shots that slow targets when hit Spike's Popping Pincushion now fires two waves of needles (formerly 3)

now fires two waves of needles (formerly 3) Spike's Life Plant Gadget can now be thrown

can now be thrown Mortis' Survival Shovel Gadget has been changed to Creature of the Night New Gadget now transforms Mortis into a bat and travel to a target location

has been changed to Creature of the Night Frank's Active Noise Cancelling adds an aimable gadget soundwave along with immunity to crowd control

adds an aimable gadget soundwave along with immunity to crowd control Frank's Irresistible Attraction Gadget no longer deals extra damage but you can now aim it with a further reaching pull

no longer deals extra damage but you can now aim it with a further reaching pull EMZ's Acid Spray Gadget lets her aim a spray through walls now

Of course, the addition of Buffies means the removal of Epic & Mythic Gears. All players who purchased these Gears will receive a refund.

Brawl Pass Changes, Brawl Pass Vaults & More

Supercell also mentioned previously some changes that were coming to the Brawl Pass. The devs are adding new Brawl Pass Vaults which add 10 new reward milestones. You unlock them with specific Brawl Keys, allowing you to grab the rewards you want the most. There's various types of keys, from resource keys to skin keys.

Overall, These keys can unlock you Brawlers, Buffies, and much more, so keep on the lookout for them.

Of course, this means the new Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus price will be increasing. So if you want to save money, you could technically purchase the next eight passes in advance.

Furthermore, the new regular brawl pass now contains Skins, Chromas, and Titles. Additionally, the developers added new Chaos Drops, which they also revealed not long ago.

Once you complete a Brawl Pass, you'll earn a Tail-End reward, which is now random instead of one static starr drop. Furthermore, you have the choice of upgrading your rewards with Gems, which could be Vault Keys.

Chaos Drops

A new type of Drop is coming to Brawl Stars called Chaos Drops. Their lowest rarity is Super Rare, with the highest being Ultra. However, they also have a chance to split into 2, 4, or 8 drops. Therefore, you could be lucky enough to receive eight Ultra Chaos Drops in one moment.

Ultra Chaos Drops can give you quality rewards like Hypercharges, Brawlers, Skins, and Buffies.

Brawl Stars Adding New Brawlers Pierce & Glowbert

💥 Sneak Peeks are here to cause some chaos! 💥 👉 Check out our Content Creators channels for everything coming on Buffies, new Brawl Pass and more! pic.twitter.com/6GFyRqHUk7 — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) December 14, 2025

Two new Brawlers are coming to Brawl Stars

A new Legendary Brawler, Pierce, is coming to Brawl Stars. This sniper only reloads when collecting his shells or using all of his ammo. Fortunately, the last shot in his clip deals extra damage.

His main attack lets him fire a long-range projectile that drops a shell next to Pierce if it hits his target. Upon collecting a shell, Pierce automatically fires a piercing shot towards the nearest visible target.

For his Super, he marks an area before shooting any brawlers in the area with a piercing shot. Each shot that hits drops a shell next to pierce. For Gadgets, he can either reload ammo while dropping a shell (Bottomless Mags) or absorb his shells for shielding while pushing back enemies (You Only Brawl Twice)

Lastly, Pierce's Star Powers either let his last ammo slow enemies (Mission: Swimpossible), or gain movement speed when picking up a Shell (Slip n' Snipe)

Furthermore, a new Mythic Brawler, Glowbert, is also on the way. This brawler possesses a unique attack that lets him tether a beam to a friend or foe. If it touches a friend, it heals them. But if it's an enemy, it'll deal continuous damage

Enemies and allies can only disrupt the tether if they move far away or get out of Glowbert's line of sight. Therefore, he can make a big difference on open maps with little coverage.

For his Super, Glowbert “scares” enemies away, forcing them to move backwards (or away from Glowbert). Meanwhile it deals damage as well and slows projectiles. He also possesses two gadgets which either let him dash and heal (Slippery Savior), or doubles his tether damage/healing (More Lumens)

Additionally, Glowbert's Star Powers let him do even more with his tethers. Parasitism lets him Glowbert heal for a % of damage dealt to an enemy. Abiotic Ecosystem essentially lets Glowbert reduce enemy damage and buff his teammate if he's tethered to both at the same time.

And while not a new brawler, Gigi will be receiving a new Hypercharge. Miscelleanous Changes There's other important details to note from this new Brawl Talk. Firstly, all Brawlers will be receiving a health buff. This should compensate for the new Buffies and other new mechanics. Furthermore, Supercell aims to buff the game's economy. This includes a buffed Trophy Road with Chaos Drops, more Mega Quests per season, better rewards from community events, and more. Lastly, the developers added a new “Starr Force” Fame Level. It takes 75,000 Credits to reach, and includes a new battle card, icon, and pin. Furthermore, Gems and Power Points are now cheaper, making it easier to acquire those resources. Overall, that includes everything from the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk, which showed off Buffies, new Brawlers, and more. We look forward to seeing how these changes impact the game.

