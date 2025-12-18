Sonic Racing Crossworlds features over 30 characters in the game, some of which you can unlock in a couple of ways. Some characters require you to purchase their respective DLC Pack, while others can be unlocked for free. Furthermore, many characters came free with the game. For your convenience, we wanted to list all characters currently in the game for your convenience.

Sonic Racing Crossworlds Roster – All Characters In The Game & How to Unlock Them

The following characters are playable in Sonic Racing Crosswolds:

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Free Characters – These Characters are available when first starting the game (*- denotes free post-launch racer)

Sonic

Tails

Knuckles

Amy

Cream & Cheese

BIG

Silver

Blaze

Shadow

Rouge

Omega

Vector

Espio

Charmy

Zavok

Zazz

Dr. Eggman

Metal Sonic

Egg Pawn

Sage

Jet

Wave

Storm

*Hatsune Miku

*Joker

*Ichiban Kasuga

*NiGHTS

*AiAi

*Tangle

*Whisper

Overall, all of these characters can be played with on standard versions of the game. You do not need to purchase any DLC in order to unlock these characters. However, you may need to complete your first Grand Prix to unlock some of them like Hatsune Miku.

Pre-Order Bonus Characters – Only available if you pre-ordered the game

Werehog

Overall, Werehog is only available if you pre-ordered the game. However, we expect to see a paid-DLC release in the future for those who missed out.

DLC Characters – Only available if you purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game, the character's DLC Pack, or the Season Pass

Sonic Prime Character Pack (Deluxe Edition or Season Pass) Nine (Tails) Dread (Knuckles) Rusty Rose (Amy)

Minecraft Pack ($5.99 USD) Steve Alex

Spongebob Squarepants Pack ($5.99 USD) Spongebob Squarepants Patrick Star

Pac-Man Pack (Releases 2026) PAC-MAN Ghosts

Mega Man Pack (Releases 2026) Mega Man Proto Man



Overall, that includes all DLC characters currently revealed so far. Players who own the Deluxe Edition of Sonic Racing Crossworlds receive access to all of these characters. But if you don't own the Deluxe Edition, the Season Pass ($29.99) gives you all of these characters.

More characters have yet to be revealed. Therefore, keep checking with us for more updates.

Overall, that includes all playable characters in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. We hope this guide helps you make sense of which characters are in the game and how you unlock them. Furthermore, we hope you enjoy playing with your favorite characters!

