The latest Madden 26 Roster update has arrived ahead of Week 16 of the NFL season. This week, players like Puka Nacua & others saw boosts to their Madden 26 OVR. However, other notable players saw a decrease in their ratings. Therefore, we decided to take a look at the updated player ratings and see all the biggest changes that occurred in this Madden 26 Ratings Update.

Madden 26 Player Ratings Roster Update Ahead of Week 16

Puka Nacua (WR), Los Angeles Rams – 97 OVR (+2)

It's been an incredible season for the young wideout, who currently ranks 2nd in total receiving yards (1,592). Furthermore, we expect Nacua's rating to potentially go even higher after last night's 225 yard, two touchdown performance against Seattle. Although L.A. ended up losing their lead in the NFC West, offensive playmakers like Nacua can NOT be blamed.

Trey McBride (TE), Arizona Cardinals – 97 OVR (+1)

Despite the abysmal season occurring in Arizona, McBride has been a shining star. He currently has more receiving yards than several superstar receivers in the league. Of course, credit also goes to QB Jacoby Brissett, who has developed a strong chemistry with McBride on the field. With three games left on the schedule, we're curious to see McBride's stats by the season's end.

Justin Jefferson (WR), Minnesota Vikings – 95 OVR (-3)

While J.J. McCarthy looks to be getting more comfortable in his role, he's yet to really connect with star WR Justin Jefferson. Since being kicked out of the 99 Club two weeks ago, Jefferson has recorded just four catches for 33 yards. Sure, winning is more important, but it's still no fun for a superstar WR with record-breaking potential to not get involved as much as he'd like. But McCarthy has only started eight games in the last two years, so it's also understandable that he may need more time to develop.

Jeffrey Simmons (DT), Tennessee Titans – 95 OVR (+1)

Simmons has recorded 3.5 sacks (and one touchdown reception) in the last three weeks. Tennessee's defense hasn't been great in the last three weeks, though. They've allowed an average of 30 points per game in the last three weeks, and over 25 points per game on the season. However, Simmons isn't really to blame, as his career high sack count (9) make him a valuable member of the team.

Josh Jacobs (HB), Green Bay Packers – 91 OVR (+2)

Jacobs only ranks 15th in total rushing yards (890), but his 13 rushing touchdowns are the 2nd most among running backs. He has yet to eclipse the 100 yard mark in a single game, but the veteran HB still averages over four yards per carry. Last week, he earned 92 total yards and scored two touchdowns on 14 total touches. Jacobs' value as a workhorse RB makes him a reliable weapon Green Bay's offense.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden 26 Player Rating in the new Roster Update:

Drue Tranquill – 89 OVR (+1)

Kyren Williams – 89 OVR (+2)

Nick Folk – 88 OVR (+4)

Zay Flowers – 88 OVR (+1)

Courtland Sutton – 87 OVR (+1)

Jordan Love – 87 OVR (+1)

D.J. Reed Jr. – 87 OVR (+1)

Joey Bosa – 86 OVR (+1)

Chris Olave – 86 OVR (+1)

Devin Lloyd – 86 OVR (+1)

Jalen Pitre – 85 OVR (+1)

Jameson Williams – 85 OVR (+1)

Kamari Lassiter – 85 OVR (+1)

However, other notable players received a decrease to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Chris Jones – 94 OVR (-1)

Stefon Diggs – 87 OVR (-1)

Brandon Aubrey – 87 OVR (-1)

Baker Mayfield – 86 OVR (-1)

Jamel Dean – 86 OVR (-1)

Rashee Rice – 85 OVR (-1)

Lavonte David – 85 OVR (-1)

Byron Murphy Jr. – 84 OVR (-1)

Brandon Aiyuk – 84 OVR (-1)

DaRon Bland – 83 OVR (-2)

Overall, that includes the major updates Madden 26 Player Ratings Update for the Week 16 roster update. Feel free to check out the ratings page to fully explore each change for your favorite teams.

Speaking of Week 16, it began last night when the Seahawks defeated the Rams in an epic Thursday Night showdown. L.A. lost control of a 30-14 lead in the last eight minutes as the Seahawks forced the game into OT. Seattle successfully converted three two-point attempts, including one in overtime to win it all. Now, the Seahawks lead the NFC West, as well as the National Football Conference.

There's plenty of other exciting matchups to look forward to this weekend, including several divisional battles. The Packers and Bears are set up for a rematch that will impact the NFC North. On Sunday, the Panthers and Buccaneers will fight for supremacy over the NFC South. Check out who Madden 26 thinks will win.

