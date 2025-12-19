A new NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update has dropped, making it the second one for the month of December. Players like Jaylen Brown and Stephon Castle received significant boosts to their OVR, as well as several other players across various teams. We'll go over the biggest changes, winners, and losers. Without further ado, let's check out the latest NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update for the month of December

Jaylen Brown Headlines Biggest Winners in new NBA 2K26 Ratings Update

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics – 93 OVR (+1)

Jaylen Brown headlines the latest NBA 2K26 Ratings Update as he jumps up to a 93 OVR. The star Guard has proven he's more than capable of leading the team without fellow superstar Jayson Tatum. Brown averages 29.3 points per game, which ranks third highest in the league. Boston is currently 4th place in the Eastern Conference, and they'll rely on players like Brown to keep them afloat.

Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs – 86 OVR (+2)

All eyes may be on Victor Wembanyama, but Stephon Castle has become an invaluable member of the Spurs' starting five. He's also been posting great numbers in the month of December, averaging over 21 points per game along with 5.8 rebounds and 5 assists per match as well. Just two years ago, the Spurs ended their season with just 22 wins. They're currently 19-7 with a possible chance of making the postseason.

Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans – 82 OVR (+2)

Derik Queen's rating boost comes from a phenomenal 30-point triple double Spurs earlier this month. But he hasn't been as explosive since then. He did drop 17 points against the Bulls in 25 minutes, but also turned the ball over five times. The 13th overall pick from the 2025 draft has shown a lot of promise, but he naturally needs more time to develop.

For the full list of ratings, make sure to head to the official NBA 2K26 ratings page. From there, you can scroll through each team to see individual player ratings.