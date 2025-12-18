In Call of Duty Black Ops 7, players can get Double XP and Double XP Tokens to level up their character and weapons faster. However, not everybody knows how to get Double XP (or XP Tokens). Therefore, we created a guide on all sorts of ways on how to get Double XP in Black Ops 7. Without further ado, let's dive right in and help you level up faster.

How to Get Double XP in Call of Duty Black Ops 7

The following methods will allow you to get Double XP in Call of Duty Black Ops 7:

Play During Double XP Weekends

Activate Double XP Tokens (obtainable from): Brand Promotions (Monster Energy, Little Caesars, etc.) Store Bundles

(obtainable from):

Firstly, the easiest way to earn Double XP is by playing during Double XP Events. These typically occur once a month and allow you to earn extra XP without activating a token. Therefore, keep on the lookout for new events whenever they arrive.

Furthermore, players can also use Double XP Tokens, which vary in time. However, keep in mind that it's timer begins once you activate it. So if you activate a 30-minute token, prepare to play nothing but BO7 for the next half hour.

Players can receive these tokens from Store Bundles within the game, or through Brand Promotions. Either method is gonna' cost you, so expect to fork up some cash if you really want to level up faster.

Currently, Monster Energy and Little Caesars are both doing promos for the new Call of Duty Game. This requires you to make a qualifying purchase from Little Caesar's, or by buying Monster Energy and uploading your receipt to the Monster Website.

As of right now, that includes the currently known methods. However, we recommend following the official Call of Duty channels to keep up with new events and Double XP Weekends. We hope to see more free methods of earning these tokens sort of like redeemable codes from previous CoD games. Regardless, best of luck!

Overall, that wraps up the different ways you can get Double XP Tokens in Call of Duty black Ops 7. We wish you the best of luck in earning these items to quickly level up your player. Feel free to check our other BO6 guides on how to equip your knife or use a Body Shield.

