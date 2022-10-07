Explore a cursed city to find and save your lost father. Read on to learn more about Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Release Date: October 11, 2022

Asterigos: Curse of the Star releases on October 11, 2022. It is available on Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.

Asterigos: Curse of the Star gameplay

Asterigos is a souls-like third-person action role-playing game. Players explore a city filled with secrets and enemies, all while learning about what happened in it. As the player explores, they will run into various enemies, which the player needs to fight. The combat of this game is one of its selling points. Players can equip up to two weapons from a pool of six weapons. When attacking, players can smoothly and seamlessly switch between the two, even while doing combos. This gives players a lot of flexibility, letting them adjust to battles on the fly.

The six weapons the players have access to are the sword and shield, hammer, spear, dual daggers, a magic staff, and magic gauntlets. Each of these weapons has a primary attack combo, as well as a secondary special attack. The spear, for example, has a parry that allows players to counter-attack after a successful parry. The daggers, on the other hand, allow the player to dash quickly, allowing them to close the gap with far-away enemies. Finding the right mix of weapons is adamant to the player’s success.

Other than the variety of weapons, players also have access to attack skills. These skills use up the player’s mana or Astral Points. These skills have a specific weapon at their core, however, the weapon does not need to be equipped. For example, the player can still use the hammer’s knock-up skill even if they have the spear and daggers equipped. Other than skills, the players also have a skill tree, which gives them strong passives and perks. These perks can be manually turned on or off, allowing the player to adjust depending on their needs.

Asterigos: Curse of the Star story

The story of Asterigos follows Hilda, a member of the Northwind Legion alongside her father. Hilda loses contact with her father and his group during their mission to the city of Alphes. Worried about her father’s safety, Hilda travels to the city of Alphes to try and find him. What she discovers there upon arriving, however,r was unlike anything she has encountered in her life.

For more gaming news from us, click here.