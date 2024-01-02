Aston Villa fans were in for a surprise as Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz, his ex-boyfriend, were spotted together at a New Year's event

Aston Villa fans were in for a surprise as Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz, the once inseparable couple who called it quits in November 2022, were spotted together at a glamorous New Year's event, reported by GOAL. The duo, who had been an item for almost a year before parting ways, seemed to have set aside any differences, embracing the celebratory spirit as they ushered in 2024.

Their split in late 2022 had made headlines, with rumors circulating that disagreements over the release of Lehmann's official 2023 calendar played a role in their separation. Despite their romantic ties coming to an end, both Lehmann and Luiz remained linked to the Villans, and their recent appearance together has sparked speculation about a potential rekindling of their relationship.

The New Year's gathering saw Lehmann and Luiz posing for pictures, capturing moments of camaraderie and perhaps hinting at a fresh start for the pair. While there's no official confirmation on whether they have reignited their romance, the images from the event suggest a friendly and amicable reunion, with Luiz affectionately putting his arm around Lehmann's waist.

As the footballing world welcomed 2024, the timing of their appearance at the event fueled speculations about a renewed connection. Alisha Lehmann, enjoying her New Year alongside family and friends during the WSL winter break, and Luiz, having recently scored a dramatic match-winning penalty for Villa against Burnley, are both poised for exciting prospects in the upcoming year. Whether the Aston Villa stars are truly making a fresh start together remains to be seen, but the pictures from the New Year's bash have certainly sparked curiosity among fans.