Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is entering the final season of his contract. He's trying to prove to the Astros and all of major league baseball what he is worth during the 2024 campaign.
In 2019, Bregman signed a six-year, $100 million contract with the Astros. At the time, it was the second-largest contract in Houston's franchise history. But now, Bregman is looking for his next free agent payday. Just like he prepared for his arrival with the Astros, the third baseman is attacking his 2024 preparation with the same intensity, via Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
“I just really enjoyed this offseason – the training, the hitting. I enjoyed it so much that I'm as obsessed as I was when I was 13 years old working towards getting to the big leagues,” Bregman said. “There's still something inside me that's just burning – wanting to improve, wanting to get better.”
“I feel like I got re-super-obsessed with everything,” Bregman concluded.
Alex Bregman wants to cash in during contract year
Alex Bregman has spent his entire eight-year career with the Astros. Houston made him the No. 2 overall pick in 2015 MLB Draft. And with Bregman at the hot corner, Houston has reached unbelievably new highs.
Prior to 2015, the Astros hadn't made the playoffs since 2005. They had never won a World Series. From 2017-2023, Houston has made the playoffs every single year. They've won two World Series titles, advancing to the final series four times. From a MLB bottom dweller, Houston has transformed themselves into one of the scariest contenders in the league.
While it took numerous different things to go there way, the Astros have certainly gotten what they have wanted out of Bregman. Over 966 games, he has hit .274 with 165 home runs, 588 RBI and 39 stolen bases. He is a a two-time All-Star and a Silver Slugger.
But for all their great moments together, Bregman might hit himself out of the Astros' price range. Houston made a bring free agent splash, bringing in close Josh Hader on a five-year, $95 million contract. Heading into Opening Day, the Astros hold third-highest payroll in baseball at almost $238 million.
For all that Alex Bregman has accomplished in Houston, the Astros might be privy to keep their star for potentially the remainder of his career. If the money is right, Bregman might not be opposed. But another All-Star season will only make teams outside of Houston more interested.
Bregman has been diligent in the lead up to the 2024 season. Fighting two battles, he wants to lead the Astros back to the postseason and earn himself a large chunk of change in the offseason. With the work he put in, Bregman is confident he can accomplish both. The Astros only hope Bregman's effort and determination remains in Houston beyond 2024.