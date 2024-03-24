Alex Bregman has been one of the linchpin players for the Houston Astros throughout his eight-year big-league career. He has been one of the game's best clutch hitters, and he has also shown that he can make key plays in the field when the game is on the line.
Alex Bregman said the Astros have not made an extension offer and he does not expect an offer before the season. He said he’s open to his agent, Scott Boras, negotiating with the Astros during the season.
— Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) March 23, 2024
The Astros have won two World Series championships throughout his run in Houston, and he would like to stay with the Astros past the 2024 season when his contract ends. The Astros know of his desire, but neither Bregman nor agent Scott Boras have been able to work out a contract extension with the team at this point.
Boras is known for his hard-line negotiating on behalf of his players. He does not usually negotiate during the course of the season for his players, but Bregman has made it known that he would not have a problem if Boras was to negotiate on his behalf as the year progresses.
Bregman has been a two-time All-Star for the Astros and he has won a Silver Slugger award along with taking an All-Star Game MVP award.
Bregman is coming off a solid 2023 season in which he slashed .262/.363/.441. He hit 25 home runs last last year and drove in 98 run.
The third baseman's best year came in 2019 when he slashed .296/.423/.592 with 41 home runs and 112 RBI.
Bregman signed a $100 million contract with the Astros in 2019, and this represents an opportunity for the powerful agent to negotiate a deal for the third baseman. Throughout spring training, Bregman has stayed quiet on nearly all of the questions about his contract, but with the regular season days away from starting, Bregman has revealed that he would prefer to get a new deal done sooner rather than later.
New contract could break Astros records
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has never committed to a contract that has been longer than six years. He has never offered a contract for an amount that for more than $151 million.
Those standards may have to change if the Astros are going to retain Bregman in future years. The third baseman is going to try to keep his mind on the business of playing baseball.
“I’ll just be focused on playing ball and letting (Boras) take care of that with them,” Bregman said. “We’re listening and I’m just ready to play.
“I’m enjoying being around all these guys and playing and competing and getting ready for the start of the season. I’m not really treating it like (a contract year). It is just another season, trying to have a good year.”
Bregman has given a strong indication that the pressure of playing in a contract year is not going to bother him. He has had a strong spring training, by going 18 for 47 and delivering a .431 on-base percentage.
First-year Astros manager Joe Espada believes that Bregman is hitting the ball quite well and he has full confidence in him.
“If there’s someone that can handle pressure, it’s Alex Bregman,” Espada said. “He’s mentally tough. He can do it.”