The 2024 season is right around the corner, however, it sounds like rumors are already swirling for the 2025 offseason. Alex Bregman is in the final year of his current contract with the Houston Astros and both the New York Yankees and Mets are potentially linked to signing the veteran third baseman.
Third base isn't a relatively deep position in baseball right now. For that reason, if Bregman were to hit free agency next offseason he's likely to garner plenty of suitors. The Yankees and Mets rarely chase after the same free agent candidates, but they may make an exception in 2025, according to Joel Sherman of The New York Post.
“But his game has Jeter-ian qualities. He can give a team what it needs when it needs it: speed, power, a base hit, [and] defense. Plus, big moments do not cow him. I know the sign-stealing always will taint the Astros' 2017 title, but I think the Yankees win that ALCS if Houston has just an average third baseman. We always think of clutch hitters, but Bregman is a clutch fielder. He's fearless and confident.”
Alex Bregman is a true talent at third base. He's played a large part in the Astros' success over the last several years. Whether he ends up re-signing with Houston or finds his way to New York, he should maintain a high level of play. Especially considering he's still 29 years old entering the 2024 season.
He has plenty of years left under his belt and should be a highly sought after target if he hits free agency. But of course, this current season could depict the free agent market next offseason. So, only time will tell if this early rumor holds strong or not.