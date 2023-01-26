Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is “intrigued” by the idea of bringing back David Stearns from the Milwaukee Brewers as the team’s next GM, wrote the Athletic senior MLB writer Ken Rosenthal in a Tuesday article.

“Astros owner Jim Crane is intrigued by the idea of bringing him back to Houston, according to two major-league sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to comment publicly,” Rosenthal wrote.

Houston previously hired Stearns to be an assistant general manager in 2012 under then-manager Jeff Luhnow. Stearns was the only assistant general manager in the Astros’ front office. The Astros went 55-107 in Stearns’ first year and saw steady improvement until they hit 86-76 in 2015, winning a Wild Card game against the New York Yankees before losing in the American League Divisional Round to the Kansas City Royals.

Stearns stepped down from his role as the Brewers’ President of Baseball Operations in late October, paving the way for general manager Matt Arnold to take his place. He took on the role of general manager in 2015, taking the place of long-time general manager Doug Melvin, who took up an advisory role upon the front office changes.

David Stearns was linked to the Mets and the Astros after officially stepping down.

“Most execs in the industry believe that David Stearns will soon join the Mets as President of Baseball Operations with Billy Eppler remaining as GM,” CBS Sports MLB Analyst & Insider Jim Bowden wrote in an October tweet. “But only Steve Cohen knows….wait and see.”

Stearns deflected any speculation of taking up a role with the Astros, or any other organization, when he addressed the media in November.

“I’m just going to reiterate what I said previously: I’m not going anywhere,” Stearns said on Friday. “I’m committed to advising Mark (Attanasio, Milwaukee’s principal owner) and (general manager Matt Arnold) in any way I can. And that’s that.”