Published November 11, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Former Milwaukee Brewers president of operations David Stearns has taken his name out of consideration for the Houston Astros general manager position, as well as any other opening that pops up in Major League Baseball.

Stearns’ name hit the rumor mill after the World Champion Astros parted company with general manager James Click.

“I’m just going to reiterate what I said previously: I’m not going anywhere,” Stearns told MLB.com on Friday. “I’m committed to advising Mark [Attanasio, Milwaukee’s principal owner] and [general manager Matt Arnold] in any way I can. And that’s that.”

The 37-year-old Stearns stepped away from his role with the Brewers to become an adviser to the team. He has a contract that runs through the 2023 season and he is planning to fulfill his obligation to the team.

Stearns has been one of the more successful baseball executives throughout his tenure with the Brewers. The team earned 4 consecutive playoff berths prior to the 2022 season, and the Brewers won the National League Central titles in 2019 and 2021.

Stearns has been named as one of the rising stars in the business and he has been targeted by teams in larger markets. The New York Mets have been one of those teams, since Stearns is a New York native.

The Brewers finished the season in second place in the NL Central to the St. Louis Cardinals. Their 86-76 record and non-playoff finish was disappointing because of their recent success. The Brewers did not have enough offense to keep up with the Cardinals and the other NL playoff teams, and that is the area they need to address in the offseason.

It’s clear the Houston Astros will have to look elsewhere to find their next general manager.