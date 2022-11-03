Cristian Javier’s scorching start vs. Phillies has never been seen in World Series history

The Houston Astros needed a jolt to change the momentum of the World Series following a 7-0 drubbing in Game 3. But there is an age old saying in baseball; momentum is only as good as tomorrow’s starter. Once again that saying has proved true for both the Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies. Houston turned to their young righty, Cristian Javier, to even the series.

Javier certainly did his part, dominating the Phillies lineup. He became the first pitcher in World Series history to strike out at least nine batters while throwing five no-hit innings. Javier would finish the game throwing six shutout innings, allowing two walks with nine K’s. In doing so, he is the first pitcher since 1969 to throw six no-hit innings in the World Series.

Cristian Javier is the first pitcher since 1969 to carry a no-hit bid thru 6 IP in a World Series game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FrbbsZWPsF — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the Phillies turned the ball to one of their best pitchers in Aaron Nola. But for the third consecutive start, Nola got hit hard. He lasted just four innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits. As soon as he left the game, Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado gave up two more runs. All of the damage came in the fifth inning while Javier was cruising.

Bryan Abreu relieved Cristian Javier in the seventh and tossed a shutout, no-hit inning striking out the side. The Astros are just six outs from tying the World Series at two wins a piece.

Game 5 will be back in Philadelphia Thursday. The Astros will look to Justin Verlander pitch better than he did in Game 1 while the Phillies will tentatively counter with Noah Syndergaard.