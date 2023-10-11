The Houston Astros won the World Series in 2022 and they have their sights set on another championship in 2023. They ended up narrowly winning the AL West division, and that earned them a bye in the first round of the postseason and right into the ALDS. The Minnesota Twins took down the Toronto Blue Jays in their AL Wild Card series, and that set up a matchup with the Astros. The Twins seized momentum in the series with a game one win in Houston, but the Astros are now in control of the series after winning games two and three, and they are now just one win from advancing to the ALCS.

Cristian Javier had some struggles during the regular season, but he stepped up when it mattered most on Tuesday. He ended up going five innings and only gave up one hit and struck out nine. Javier did walk five batters, but other than that, he was completely lights out, and his teammates loved what they saw.

“Now it’s the real Cristian Javier,” Yordan Alvarez said after the game according to a tweet from Danielle Lerner.

Yordan Alvarez wasn't the only Astros player with some praise for Cristian Javier.

“The only way you can rattle him is if you punch him, probably,” Martín Maldonado added.

If the Astros continue to get starts like this from Javier, they are going to have a great chance to win every time. Game four of the ALDS between Houston and Minnesota will take place on Wednesday, and the Astros will have a chance to clinch a spot in the ALCS.