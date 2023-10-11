The Houston Astros are one game away from moving to the ALCS as they face the Minnesota Twins. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an AL Division Series Game 4 Astros-Twins prediction, pick, and how to watch.

After taking game one, the Astors were shut down in game two by Pablo Lopez. In game three, it was all about Christian Javier. He went five innings striking out nine and giving up just one hit as his team built a lead. That started in the first inning off a Kyle Tucker RBI single and then a home run from Jose Abreu to make it 4-0 early. In the fifth, the Astros extended the lead with an Alex Bregman homerun before he added another RBI in the sixth. The Twins got one back in the sixth, but it would not be enough. Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu would both homer in the ninth, making the need for a closer a moot point, as the Astros would win 9-1.

The Twins are now one game away from elimination, but at the same time, two wins will send them to the ALCS. Meanwhile, the Astros are looking to make the ALCS for the seventh straight season.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros won the first game of the series off a solid pitching performance then they had another one in game three with Christian Javier. The Astros have decided to go with Jose Uriqudy on the mound for game four. He was 3-3 this year with a 5.29 ERA. Uriqudy was used mainly out of the bullpen in the last month of the season but struggled. He gave up ten runs in 10.1 innings of work as a reliever in the last month of the season.

So far in the playoffs, the offense for the Astros has been led by Yordan Alvarez. He has four home runs in the playoffs so far with six RBIs. He is hitting .500 with a .538 on-base percentage. Meanwhile, he has scored six runs so far in the playoffs. Further, Jose Abreu was a playoff hero after the last game. He is hitting .250 in the playoffs so far with a .305 on-base percentage. He has two home runs in the series with six RBIs.

Further Jeremey Pena is hitting well. He is hitting .333 in the series with a double and a run scored. He has not driven in s run yet, but he is hitting well. Jose Altuve is hitting well too. He is hitting .308 in the playoffs in the last week Altuve has scored just two runs in the last week and has only one RBI, but he will provide run support for his starting pitcher when needed.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Stellar pitching was the theme of the Twins season. The Twins were sixth in team ERA this year while sitting fourth in WHIP and sixth in opponent batting average. They were also first in quality starts this year. They will be sending Joe Ryan to the mound to save the season. He was 11-10 on the season with a 4,51 ERA.

His last three starts were anything from perfect. In those starts, he gave up 13 runs in 16 innings of work, but the twins came away with a 2-1 record in those starts. Since coming back from the IL at the end of August, the Twins are 4-3 with Ryan as the starter. Still, he was 1-1 against the Rangers in that time with just two runs over 11 innings.

Carlos Correa has been great for the Twins in the playoffs so far. He is hitting .474 with a .524 on-base percentage. Correa has three doubles as well, leading to four RBIs. Meanwhile, Royce Lewis is scoring a ton of runs. He has scored five times already in the playoffs. He has done this while hitting .211 with a .318 on-base percentage. A huge part of the game for Lewis has been the long ball. So far in the playoffs, he has hit three home runs and driven in four runs. In the regular season, Royce Lewis played just two games against the Astros, driving in four runs in those games.

While everything seems in control for the Astros, they need to be focused on Jorge Polanco. He is third on the team in RBIs in the playoffs, behind Correa and Jeffrs, He has three RBIs so far, and while he is hitting just .235, he has a .381 base percentage. Meanwhile, Edouard Juilain also has an on-base percentage sitting at .389. He has driven in just one run and scored one time, but he presents a threat to the Astros.

Final Astros-Twins Game 4 Prediction & Pick

The Twins are not winners. They just won their first playoff series since the 1990's. Further, they do not have a major pitching edge in this game. Joe Ryan is good, but not great, Houston just needs five innings from Jose Uriqudy. After that, the bullpen will take over and be just fine. Further, the Astros are hitting better in this series. Take them and do not worry about the run line

Final Astros-Twins Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Astors +1.5 (-196)