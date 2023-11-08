It is now the offseason for all MLB teams, and Astros GM Dana Brown recently outlined his priorities going forward.

The Houston Astros have consistently been one of the best teams in the MLB throughout the past decade, and they had another big year in 2023. The main goal for this team was obviously to defend their World Series Crown by winning a second straight championship, but Houston fell short of that goal when they lost in the ALCS to the Texas Rangers, their division foe. The Rangers went on to win the World Series, and we are now into the offseason as the 2024 season looms in the distance. With the season over, the Astros will look to improve in the offseason, and they know what they have to do to get better.

GM meetings took place this week and Astros GM Dana Brown shared some thoughts on what his team is looking for during the offseason. This team is already loaded with talent, and they are looking to add some more in the form of young players.

“I like young players,” Dana Brown said in a video posted to Twitter by MLB Network. “That's what we did in Atlanta, we signed them, we got them to the big leagues quick, and having a guy like Diaz this year, he's coming up in 24, he's going to be our everyday catcher. I think he's earned it, he had a good year in 2023. I like having young players come up. I think the young players keep the energy for the older players, and it's a reminder like ‘hey we have young players coming up, so we better be on top of our game.' I'm big on young players, and in fact, I told your guys ‘look, we have to do a really good job of identifying what these guys need to do to get better, because we need to get them to the big leagues.'”

The Astros' offseason moves will be interesting to see, and it sounds like we can expect a fair amount of call ups in Houston.