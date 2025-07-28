Houston Astros' Jose Altuve sent a strong message to his front office before the trade deadline. The Astros are currently in solid shape in the AL West at 60-46 overall and four games up on the second-place Seattle Mariners in the division. Houston is a contender in the American League; however, the team has hit a rut lately, having lost four straight games. This group certainly has its flaws, specifically the offense, which is only ranked 15th overall in runs per game.

With the trade deadline looming, it'll be interesting if the front office makes any more moves to elevate Houston as the clear-cut pennant favorite. Altuve, who knows a thing or two about winning rosters, gave a firm statement on the franchise altering the roster in a recent interview with Astros beat writer Chandler Rome.

“I’m thinking about the guys we have here. The guys who are showing up every day to play the game. We’re still in first place, so we’re going to leave it up to (the front office) and see our guys get healthy at some point and join the club.”

At 35 years old, Altuve is having another productive season for the Astros, hitting .280 with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs. The nine-time All-Star has been the face of Houston's resurgence during this era, leading the franchise to two World Series titles, four pennants, and eight straight playoff appearances dating back to 2017.

It looks like the Astros are going to continue that postseason streak, but several teams are in their way of getting back to the World Series. Right now, the most formidable threat might be the Toronto Blue Jays, who have been scorching hot and now have the best record in the American League. The Detroit Tigers are also a franchise on the rise and will be a contender for years to come. In addition, there are still the persistent threats that are the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers. And the Astros know from first-hand experience to never underestimate Bruce Bochy and company.

Overall, some tweaks can be made to this roster, but Altuve is right that there should not be any serious shakeup. However, the Astros need to get healthy to win multiple playoff series, particularly third baseman Isaac Paredes, who is recovering from a concerning hamstring strain. Without its third baseman, Houston will likely be poised for an early exit in October, even with its future Hall of Famer still playing like an All-Star.