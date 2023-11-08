The Brewers would like to interview Joe Espada for their manager job, but the Astros want to wrap up their process with him first.

The Milwaukee Brewers have big shoes to fill after Craig Consell left the team for the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers finished the year as the top team in the NL Central and made the MLB Playoffs as a Wildcard. Milwaukee is interested in Astros bench coach Coach Joe Espada for their manager position. However, Dana Brown wants to handle business with Houston first.

The Astros want Joe Espada to wait before being interviewed for the Brewers job

Houston is currently considering Espada for the managerial role following Dusty Bakers' departure. Espada has been an assistant coach with the Astros since 2018. The veteran coach is also interested in the Brewers' opening, but Dana Brown had this to say about taking care of things in Hoston first:

“We have to go through this process before we can allow Joe to go interview. Because what if he goes there and gets the job? That's pulling from our [interview candidates], the Houston GM said, per The Athletic.

Brown continued, “If we don't hire and they're still looking for a manager and they request permission, he would be definitely a guy we would say, ‘Hey, yeah, you can talk to him.'”

The Atros' plan is reasonable, given they want to ensure they make the best decision for their franchise first. Regardless of what happens, Espada is sure to have plenty of options. He has helped Houston to several winning records and MLB Playoff appearances.

The MLB world awaits the decisions franchises will make on their next leaders.