The Houston Astros made some roster moves on Monday that caught some attention due to the timing. Regardless, at the end of the day, the team was able to reinstate a key prospect to the major league roster.

On Monday, the Astros decided to designate former top prospect Jon Singleton for assignment. The decision was made less than a day after the organization held a “Family Day” for its players.

“Astros DFA'd Jon Singleton less than a day after he brought his whole family to ‘Astros Family Day.'”

The move allowed the Astros to reinstate Jacob Melton from the IL, according to Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle. So, Singleton is being DFA'd while Kawahara is coming back to the major league roster. Additionally, Luis Guillorme is being outrighted off the 40-man roster.

“Jacob Melton reinstated from the IL, and Jon Singleton designated for assignment. Also, Luis Guillorme has been outrighted off the 40-man roster, the Astros announced.”

It's a bit unfortunate for Jon Singleton, who was the Astros' No. 1 prospect back in 2014. The 33-year-old first baseman hasn't played too much in the majors this season, as he has only had nine at-bats. In the three games he has played, Singleton owns a .111 batting average and OBP after recording just a single hit.

As for Melton, who has made his major league debut this season, he has flashed potential in his 29 at-bats so far in his career. The prospect outfielder currently owns a .241 batting average and .290 OBP while recording seven hits and six RBIs for the Astros.

Although Houston DFA'd Singleton in an untimely manner, the club seems to prefer Melton on the roster. Considering he is just 24 years old, the Astros are seemingly preferring youth over experience. Melton is ranked as the club's No. 2 overall prospect right now. Now that he is returning from the IL, we could see Melton have many more opportunities at the plate with August quickly approaching.