The Minnesota Twins are one of many teams buzzing in the rumor mill with the MLB trade deadline right around the corner. There has been some speculation that the club could deal closer Jhoan Duran, and it sounds like that decision could be made on Wednesday.

Reports indicate that trade talks regarding Duran's availability are ramping up, according to Insider Mark Feinsand. The 27-year-old closer could be on the move as early as Wednesday before the trade deadline on Thursday.

“Source says ‘things are moving' on Jhoan Duran. Twins could move their closer today.”

With the Twins in fourth place in the AL Central, the front office may decide to be sellers at the trade deadline. That makes Duran a perfect option, as he's considered one of the better young closers in the game. So far this season, Duran owns a 2.01 ERA and 1.176 WHIP while recording 53 strikeouts and 16 saves through 49.1 innings pitched.

Any team looking to upgrade the bullpen should be all over the Twins to make a possible trade. Especially if those clubs are in the mix for the playoff race in the final two months of the regular season. Several teams are reportedly seeking bullpen help, such as the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Seattle Mariners, just to name a few.

Jhoan Duran trade rumors initially sparked after the Twins' star was caught on camera hugging teammates and leaving the bullpen early. However, that speculation was quickly shot down as Duran is still in Minnesota. But all of that could change at any given moment with rumors continuing to grow louder and louder ahead of the deadline.

Look for the Twins to remain hot and heavy in the rumor mill until the trade deadline passes. All eyes are on Jhoan Duran, as the front office could choose to move on from its star closer for a haul of prospects.