Houston Astros GM Dana Brown gave an update on their managerial opening after bench coach Joe Espada interviewed to replace Dusty Baker

The Houston Astros continue to search for a new manager after Dusty Baker officially retired last week.

Astros GM Dana Brown said that they have interviewed current bench coach Joe Espada for the role, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

“We’re making progress, and we feel like we’re getting closer. We’re not going to rush because we want to do a thorough process, but we’re making progress,” Brown said. “The only candidate we have within the organization is Joe Espada. Joe’s deserved it. He’s worked his tail off. He’s been in the organization for six years. He’s got a really good background. He’s run spring training. This guy’s a really good candidate. And so, he’s the only guy we interviewed in-house.”

But it's not so simple. The Milwaukee Brewers are searching for Craig Counsell’s replacement and, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, have Espada on their list of candidates. Espada will not be permitted to speak with the Brewers — or any other interested team — until Houston makes its final choice.

Espada's contract has expired, so the Astros cannot forbid him from speaking with the Brewers; but can require his abstaining from conversations with Milwaukee as a condition of being a candidate for their own opening.

Baker helped lead the Astros to a World Series title in 2022. He took over as manager in 2020 after AJ Hinch was relieved of his duties. Baker said he still wants to remain in MLB in an advisory position with a team, whether with the Astros or with a team closer to his home in Sacramento, California. That is uncertain, but what is certain is that he is done managing the Astros.