As the 2025 MLB trade deadline approaches, the Houston Astros are officially out of the running for Nolan Arenado. Despite previously engaging in serious trade talks with the St. Louis Cardinals, sources confirm the Astros do not plan to make another attempt to acquire the veteran third baseman, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Arenado, who rejected a trade to Houston in December 2024 using his full no-trade clause, remains a potential candidate to move before the July 31 deadline, but not to Houston.

The Astros' interest was initially born out of a need at third base following an injury to Isaac Paredes. However, multiple factors have dissuaded Houston from revisiting negotiations.

Arenado, now 34, is under contract through 2027, with $42 million remaining after this season, $27 million in 2026 (including $6 million in deferred salary), and $15 million in 2027. Even with the Colorado Rockies still covering $5 million annually as part of the 2021 trade, the Cardinals would likely need to pay down a portion of the remaining salary to facilitate a deal.

The Cardinals are exploring a move to open playing time for younger infielders, and Arenado’s name continues to surface in discussions. However, the situation is complicated by his recent struggles.

Although Arenado started the 2025 season strong (.814 OPS in his first 25 games), his production has fallen sharply. Entering the week, he holds a career-low .669 OPS with a .237 batting average, 10 home runs, 15 doubles, and 43 RBIs in 93 games. In July alone, his slash line dropped to a worrying .174/.240/.217.

Nonetheless, Arenado remains one of baseball’s premier defenders. He ranks in the 89th percentile in Outs Above Average and has won 10 consecutive Gold Gloves, the only infielder in MLB history to achieve that feat in each of his first ten seasons.

Now that the New York Yankees have addressed their third-base needs by acquiring Ryan McMahon, Arenado's market has thinned. Interest in Arizona slugger Eugenio Suárez remains high, with the Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and Astros reportedly in the mix. Should those teams miss on Suárez, some may pivot to Arenado, but Houston won’t be among them.

Ultimately, albeit with an elite resume, eight All-Star appearances, five Silver Sluggers, and 350 career home runs, Nolan Arenado’s age, contract, and recent decline have closed the door on another Astros pursuit.