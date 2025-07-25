The MLB trade deadline is right around the corner, and the Houston Astros are heavily involved in ongoing rumors. Many expect the club to make some sort of move, considering Houston is in first place in the AL West. With a potential trade incoming, here is how Jose Altuve impacts the club's trade plans.

Insider Buster Olney believes that the Astros' best options to trade for would be either a left fielder or a second baseman. Altuve, who is 35 years old, has played most of his career at second base, but has played at left field this year. So it appears the front office could trade for one of those positions and allow Jose Altuve to play whichever position they need him to.

“The Astros' best fit in what they seek in a hitter is someone who could play second base or left field, and they can move Jose Altuve accordingly. Per Fangraphs, Astros have a 94.5% chance to reach the postseason; they lead the Mariners by five games in the AL West.”

It's not entirely clear who the Astros are possibly targeting in a trade. But all things considered, securing one of those two positions would be wise, especially considering Jose Altuve has shown consistency in both positions. So the front office has the privilege of addressing one or the other ahead of the trade deadline.

Altuve is having another strong season as he's been one of the most consistent players in baseball throughout his career. So far this year, the two-time World Series winner owns a .281 batting average and a .342 OBP while recording 107 hits, 17 home runs, and 53 RBIs.

The MLB trade deadline is on July 31. So the Astros still have some time to make a potential deal if they choose to do so. They have six games on the schedule until then with a matchup against the Athletics set for Saturday evening.