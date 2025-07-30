The Houston Astros hold a firm grasp on first place in the AL West. Although the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers are a respective four and five games behind them, the division once again feels like it is Houston's to win. Yet, with the MLB trade deadline a little over 24 hours away, there are rumbles that the Astros would like to bring back an old friend via trade. Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is that old friend, and even though there is interest in a deal, both sides are still far apart according to ESPN's Jeff Passan via X (formerly Twitter).

“While the Houston Astros have interest in Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa and there has been dialogue on a potential trade, the sides are far apart at the moment and no deal is close, sources tell ESPN,” posted Passan on Wednesday afternoon.

With Correa's replacement, Jeremy Pena, currently on the IL, there is a place for Correa. The team has also recently lost third baseman Isaac Paredes for the season, so a replacement is needed for him as well. Former first-round pick Brice Matthews has recently made his major league debut, so he could be one option. However, GM Dana Brown knows that manager Joe Espada's squad could use some reinforcements. Can the Astros bridge the gap with the Twins and bring Correa back home?

Astros look to replace Isaac Paredes with possible trade deadline move

As appetizing as it would be to see Correa back at shortstop for the Astros, it's possible he would instead play third base this time around. Pena should be back from his fractured ribs in the near future, so he'd likely go right back to shortstop. Especially if he continues his excellent season, as he was an outside AL MVP candidate before the injury. MLB insider Bob Nightengale discussed Correa's willingness to play third on X earlier Wednesday.

“Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has told friends on the Houston Astros that he'd be willing to waive his no-trade clause to rejoin them, and would welcome playing third base,” reported Nightengale on the social media platform. “The Astros badly need a 3B with Isaac Paredes expected to miss rest of season.”

If the reports about Paredes missing the rest of the season are true, then third base is definitely a need. Matthews has played solid during his initial big-league stint, but is he truly the answer at third? Or would bringing Correa back be a bigger boost to an Astros roster that feels poised for October?