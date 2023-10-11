Welcome to the Yordan Alvarez show.

The Houston Astros slugger is absolutely flourishing in the MLB Playoffs thus far and continues to hit at a historic rate, slashing .500 in three postseason games to go along with four home runs, two doubles, and six RBIs.

After Alvarez went 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles and a bomb in Game 3 Tuesday, manager Dusty Baker couldn't help but praise the Cuban for his sheer talent and calm demeanor at the plate.

Via MLB.com:

“He thrives on the big moment, and they did pitch him well,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “But if you can hit, you can hit. There aren't a whole bunch of hitters around, but he's one of the top hitters in baseball, and he has a tremendous amount of concentration. He has a very short stroke to be such a big man. I mean, most big men have longer swings. He's very quiet and confident.”

Third baseman Alex Bregman also had some kind words for Yordan Alvarez, who is now tied for the third-most homers in any five-game playoff series ever.

“He’s incredible,” third baseman Alex Bregman said. “He can hit a bunch of different types of pitches, he can hit for power from line to line and he hits for a high average. He swings at strikes. He’s incredible.”

For his size, Alvarez has such a pretty swing and stays short to the baseball, as Baker said. And it really doesn't matter what the Twins throw him, he's hitting it at the moment.

These postseason heroics aren't anything new, though. After going into an early hole in Game 1 of the ALDS last year against the Seattle Mariners, Alvarez took Robbie Ray deep for a walk-off three-run tank that left the yard in a hurry. He also smacked a massive long ball in Game 6 of the World Series versus the Philadelphia Phillies.

Needless to say, Yordan Alvarez is built for the big moments.