Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Houston Astros sign stealing scandal is one of the more noteworthy and dubious schemes in MLB history. More information has been revealed about the Astros‘ plot, from someone who saw Houston’s actions first-hand.

Evan Gattis was a member of the Astros in 2017, when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. It was later revealed that Houston was stealing opposing team’s signs. Numerous members of the Astros’ organization faced severe punishment. Gattis fully admits that the Astros stole signs. However, the former catcher is claiming other teams around the MLB were aware of what Houston was doing.

“The people that knew we were cheating and created signs that no one could decipher,” Gattis said was one of the craziest things during the Stros’ sign stealing scandal. “Respect to the pitchers and catchers.”

In the wake of Houston’s controversy, rumors were spread that Jose Altuve was wearing a buzzer that would tell him exactly what pitch was coming. Gattis wasn’t aware of any buzzers being used. But if there were, he isn’t sure Altuve would be the right candidate.

“I don’t know if there’s any truth to buzzers,” Gattis continued. “If there was Altuve wouldn’t want it anyway. He’s a reactionary hitter.”

The Astros’ cheating scandal left a mark on MLB’s history. Evan Gattis speaking about it so openly shows that Houston was clearly aware of their actions. While he can’t confirm if Jose Altuve actually used buzzers, Gattis’ comments clearly show just how bad Houston’s cheating really was.