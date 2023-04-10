Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Former Houston Astros player Evan Gattis recently revealed a number of eye-opening revelations in reference to the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal on Twitter. Gattis made one specific admission that is destined to upset fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have already been hesitant to let what happened in 2017 go, as the Astros defeated LA in the World Series that season. Gattis, with fairly odd timing given that the 2023 season just got underway, admitted to knowing what pitches were coming against Clayton Kershaw.

A fan asked Gattis on Twitter the following question: “Were the trash cans out in full force for the World Series as well?”

“I think they knew and used multiple signs but it’s been a while,” Gattis responded. “I remember knowing what was coming against kershaw. As a team we swung and missed a handful of times only against him.”

In a different tweet thread, Gattis revealed how the Astros were able to accomplish what they did.

“Just got really good at deciphering signs when runners on base. Even from first and third.tipping pitches etc. We were the best team on the planet at everything,” he tweeted.

Dodgers fans weren’t the only ones upset by what occurred. Houston ultimately banged on trash cans to relay their signs to the hitters. This led to no shortage of offensive success for the Astros. MLB is trying to move on from the incident, but Gattis’ admission may set things back.

Stealing a World Series is one thing, but the fact of the matter is that the Astros’ actions changed Clayton Kershaw’s career legacy for the Dodgers. He is already going to be a Hall of Famer, but one has to wonder if Kershaw would be a two-time World Series champion right now had Houston not stolen signs.

However, it should be noted that Gattis hinted that the Dodgers “had a system” as well.

“Don’t get it twisted I’m pretty sure the dodgers had a system as well.”