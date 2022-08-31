Framber Valdez continues domination, sets record going back to 1913

The Houston Astros received some bummer news on Tuesday when their ace, Justin Verlander, was placed on the 15-day injured list with a calf injury. But have no fear Astros fans, Framber is here. Later Tuesday night, Valdez accomplished something that has not happened since at least 1913.

Framber Valdez earned his 22nd consecutive quality start, going back to mid-April. In doing so, he set the franchise record for most consecutive quality starts as well as the most ever for a left-handed pitcher since earned runs became official over 100 years ago.

Framber Valdez threw his 22nd consecutive quality start in tonight's win over the Rangers, setting both an Astros record AND the most by a left-handed pitcher since the earned run became official in 1913. pic.twitter.com/cgxibUg0Jw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 31, 2022

Framber Valdez tossed eight strong innings in a win against the Texas Rangers. He allowed two runs on seven hits, striking out eight batters. The win improved his record to 14-4 and lowered his ERA to 2.63. Those aren’t quite as good as Verlander, but they aren’t too far off.

There is something to be said for consistency. Pitching 22 consecutive quality starts is unbelievably impressive. A quality start is defined as pitching at least six innings and allowing no more than three runs. Not three earned runs, three runs regardless. That’s part of what makes this run so incredible.

The major league record for most consecutive quality starts is 26, held by Jacob deGrom and Bob Gibson. The way the schedule lines up for Valdez, his next four starts will be against the Rangers, the Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics and Baltimore Orioles. That is obviously not the murderer’s row of offenses.

If Valdez keeps this magic going, he has what appears to be six starts left this season. He could break the all-time record. With Verlander out of action for a couple of weeks at least, Houston just might need that.