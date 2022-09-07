Framber Valdez’ historic quality start streak extends to 23 games in unfathomable way

Entering Tuesday night, Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez was looking to extend his American League record for consecutive quality starts to 23. He faced the Texas Rangers at home in a matchup that sounds simple. It turned out to be anything but.

Valdez allowed three runs (two earned) in the second inning, as Texas jumped on him. For the next few innings, Valdez looked like his old self. He dominated the Rangers lineup and accrued 11 strikeouts. He got through the sixth inning as Houston had battled back to tie the game 3-3. The quality start was done.

But then Dusty Baker let him pitch the seventh. That’s when things got dicey. After getting the first out, Corey Seager reached on an error and Nathaniel Lowe singled. After a groundout, there were two out with two on. The count was worked full on Mark Mathias. Valdez was one pitch away from getting out of the inning. Instead, he threw a wild pitch, allowing Seager to score.

Framber Valdez was then pulled from the game. However, because two of the four runs that scored were unearned, he therefore extended his streak to 23 starts.

Framber Valdez has now thrown 23 straight quality starts

The Major League record is 26 held by two pitchers, Bob Gibson and Jacob deGrom.

The Astros lefty will try to make it 24 straight quality starts next time out against the Detroit Tigers on the road. Houston has needed Valdez this season, particularly of late. Cy Young front runner Justin Verlander is on the injured list. C.J. McCullers has been inconsistent upon his return. But the depth of the rotation has saved Houston as Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier are also having breakout seasons.