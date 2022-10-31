Astros’ Framber Valdez makes good on 9-year promise amid World Series heroics

Houston Astros star pitcher Framber Valdez recently made good on a 9-year promise. MLB insider Hector Gomez shared a quote from Valdez, where the Astros starting pitcher explained what led to him building a church.

Framber Valdez: "In 2013 I promised the pastor that when I got to MLB I would build a church. He always gave me money to pay for my ticket and to eat during the time I was in Guayacanes, DR. I already had 20 years and I couldn't find a way out, I hadn't been able to sign." pic.twitter.com/pNdkNIucgZ — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) October 31, 2022

“In 2013 I promised the pastor that when I got to MLB I would build a church,” Framber Valdez said. “He always gave me money to pay for my ticket and to eat during the time I was in Guayacanes, DR. I already had 20 years and I couldn’t find a way out, I hadn’t been able to sign. When you do things from the heart, without expecting anything in return, God gives you many blessings.”

Gomez also shared a video of Valdez working on the church’s construction.

“I don’t get emotional because the community praises me,’” Valdez said. “I get emotional because it’s me who is doing this.”

Framber Valdez pitched to the tune of a 2.82 ERA during the regular season. He emerged as a reliable option in the Astros’ rotation. He’s followed that up with a 1.42 ERA so far during the MLB Playoffs. He most recently spun 6.1 innings of 1-run ball against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series.

Valdez is living the dream in the big leagues. But he has not forgotten where he came from. His humility is admirable without question.

Framber Valdez will now look to help the Astros win the World Series for the first time since 2017. The series is tied at 1 game apiece as of this story’s publication.