The Houston Astros are starting to make headway in their playoff chase, having won eight of their last 10 games. The fact that they are even in a position to fight for a playoff berth despite such a rough start to their 2024 season has a lot to do with Ronel Blanco.

In the 15 games that Blano has started this season, the Astros have won 11. Blanco's 2.49 ERA ranks sixth amongst all MLB pitchers this season. The 30-year-old Blanco does have his problems with allowing walks — leading to a not-so-great FIP of 4.43 — but he is also very tough to get a hit off of, allowing just 5.4 hits per nine innings and rarely allowing line drives. Hitters facing him have a batting average of just .171 this season.

Astros general manager Dana Brown made it clear just how much weight Blanco has carried for the team this season, saying he has been their rotation's “anchor” in 2024, according to Tyler Kepner of The Athletic. After an okay partial season as a reliever/starter in 2023, it’s shocking to see Blanco emerge as one of the driving forces for Houston this season.

“He’s been an anchor in our rotation,” Brown said, via The Athletic. “With all of our guys going down, without him, we’d be in trouble.”

Ronel Blanco stepping up in major way for 2024 Astros

Blanco, Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve have all been instrumental for the Astros this season. But whereas the three position players have had each other to rely on, Blanco has been closer to a lone wolf this season. Houston's starting pitching outside of him has been in shambles.

Injuries to Justin Verlander and Cristian Javier and not-so-great seasons from Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown and Spencer Arrighetti have made Blanco even more important this season. The ‘Stros rank 20th in ERA among starters and would be way closer to the bottom without Blanco stepping up.

Astros manager Joe Espada explained that the changeup has been key for Blanco. The man himself said that feeling more confident with it after using it more during winter ball has unlocked it. Using it so often — throwing it 26.6 percent of the time this season after just nine percent last season — allowed him to grow more comfortable.

“We knew the fastball was there, and he had a pretty good slider,” Espada said, via The Athletic. “When he added that changeup in spring training, he changed the way we viewed him as an overall package.”

The Astros are just three games back of the Seattle Mariners and reportedly will be quite busy ahead of the trade deadline. They absolutely must add more starting pitching and would also be wise to bolster their offense, specifically at first base and in the outfield next to Tucker.