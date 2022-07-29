The Houston Astros’ quest for another World Series win is well underway. The perennial contenders are once again amongst the top players in the American League. Led by their incredible hitting core and dominant pitching staff, the team is ready to try and win their first title since the infamous 2017 championship.

Despite their pretty position in the AL pecking order, the Astros are still looking to make a major splash in the MLB trade deadline. They are reportedly looking to flip one of their starting pitchers for immediate help at two key positions. However, there’s another player that the team is reportedly targeting, according to Ken Rosenthal: Josh Bell. (via MLB on FOX)

The Astros are being "fairly aggressive" with the trade deadline approaching, according to @Ken_Rosenthal. Josh Bell & a catcher/center fielder are currently on their radar: pic.twitter.com/eaPZpsYSEy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 28, 2022

Josh Bell is one of the most sought-after players in the MLB trade deadline, and for good reason. The Washington Nationals are miles away from playoff contention. Meanwhile, Bell has been performing at an incredible rate, hitting over .300 for the season with 13 home runs and 51 RBIs. It makes sense for a contender like the Astros to make a play for the hitter.

However, they might run into a bit of a problem when it comes to trading for Bell. As mentioned earlier, the Astros are looking to move one of their starting pitchers to make room for Lance McCullers Jr once he returns. The Nationals might be more interested in a prospect + pick-laden haul for Bell instead of the instant contributors someone like Jose Urquidy could bring to them.

Still, if the Astros really do desire a trade for the Nationals star, they might be forced to acquiesce to their demands. Will this be the move that finally pushes them over the top after two failed runs at a repeat title.