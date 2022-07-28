The Houston Astros are back to doing what they do best: dominate their opponents. After their World Series defeat to the Atlanta Braves, the team is looking like one of the favorites to represent the American League again. Off the back of their incredible pitching and hitting, they are looking like strong contenders for the cup.

Despite their stellar record, the Astros are not resting on their laurels just yet. According to a recent report by Ken Rosenthal, the Astros are looking to trade one of their starting pitchers for a certain price. That price: some major-league talent, preferably a catcher or a center fielder. Here’s more details from Rosenthal about a potential Houston deal at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. (via The Athletic)

“The Astros are willing to trade a starter because they already are employing a six-man rotation, and right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. will become a seventh option if he returns, as expected, from a forearm strain in August. Such depth can be fleeting. But as things stand, the best way for the Astros to make their roster more functional would be to move a starter for a position player who would fill an existing need.”

Rosenthal mentioned Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy as the most likely player to be traded for extra talent in the hitting department. However, the insider also noted that it would be hard for the team to find a taker for any of their proven talent while also getting back their desired haul of contributors.

Still, it’s a development that’s worth watching for Astros fans, as they look to claim their first championship since their controversial 2017 win. After failing twice in the last four years, a chip here would be instant validation for this franchise.