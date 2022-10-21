The Houston Astros won in Game 2 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees, but it wasn’t without incident. No, we’re not talking about the roof of Minute Maid park being open. No, we’re talking about a certain fan that went rogue on the field and hugged Jose Altuve… during a game. Yep, that actually happened in the ALCS.

Astros fan ran on the field and gave Jose Altuve a hug. pic.twitter.com/gLzf8NV7HX — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) October 21, 2022

While this sounds and looks sweet in a vacuum, this does not end well for the fan. After a few seconds of hugging Jose Altuve, Astros security apprehended the rogue fan. The man – named Jose Alvarado – was eventually detained by Houston police, according to a report from TMZ.