Astros fan arrested after running on field to hug Jose Altuve

The Houston Astros won in Game 2 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees, but it wasn’t without incident. No, we’re not talking about the roof of Minute Maid park being open. No, we’re talking about a certain fan that went rogue on the field and hugged Jose Altuve… during a game. Yep, that actually happened in the ALCS.

While this sounds and looks sweet in a vacuum, this does not end well for the fan. After a few seconds of hugging Jose Altuve, Astros security apprehended the rogue fan. The man – named Jose Alvarado – was eventually detained by Houston police, according to a report from TMZ.

“A spokesperson for the Houston Police Dept. tells us Alvarado was taken into custody and booked on a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge. Jail records show he’s still behind bars.”

There’s a reason why many MLB (or sports stadiums, for that matter), are extremely stringent when it comes to security in their stadiums. As with any entertainment industry, there are some people that take things a little too seriously. For every fan that we saw during the Astros game, there’s also potentially a fan who would come in with intentions to hurt a player.

With the ALCS shifting over to New York, expect security for the next few games to tighten up in terms of security. The last thing this series needs is an Astros and/or a Yankees player  getting hurt due to a crazy fan interaction. There’s a lot of good baseball left to be played, after all.

