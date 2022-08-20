fbpx
Astros get critical update on Yordan Alvarez’ condition after abrupt exit

The Houston Astros lost against the Atlanta Braves on Friday night, but that was the least of their concerns. In the middle of the game, superstar DH Yordan Alvarez was abruptly taken off the field. It was later revealed that Alvarez felt ill, and was immediately transported to the hospital after the game.

Now, two key pieces of information about Alvarez’ condition and the cause for his exit were revealed. First, the reason why the Astros star was taken off the field was because he experienced shortness of breath during the game. Of course, any respiratory symptom like this is a major red flag for an athlete, hence the abrupt exit. (via Chandler Rome)

Second, and most importantly, Yordan Alvarez is now in a stable, non life-threatening condition. He will be further evaluated by doctors, but that’s already a great sign for the Astros. Considering the current times, it’s always going to be a bit scary when anyone needs an emergency doctor’s visit. (via Ethan Sands)

Alvarez has been one of the best, if not the best, sluggers in the American League this season. His OPS sits at a gargantuan 1.017, and he has drilled 31 home runs for the Astros this year. His star power has been a major reason why Houston is challenging the Yankees for the American League this season.

The Astros are looking to capture their first World Series ever since that ill-fated 2017 run. They have had two tries to win it all, but they always fell short in the final series. Is the third time the charm for them?

