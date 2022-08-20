The Houston Astros lost against the Atlanta Braves on Friday night, but that was the least of their concerns. In the middle of the game, superstar DH Yordan Alvarez was abruptly taken off the field. It was later revealed that Alvarez felt ill, and was immediately transported to the hospital after the game.

Now, two key pieces of information about Alvarez’ condition and the cause for his exit were revealed. First, the reason why the Astros star was taken off the field was because he experienced shortness of breath during the game. Of course, any respiratory symptom like this is a major red flag for an athlete, hence the abrupt exit. (via Chandler Rome)

Yordan Alvarez experienced shortness of breath and pulled himself from the game, Dusty Baker said. Baker said Alvarez’s vital signs are “normal” and he is feeling good, but being checked out at the ER right now. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) August 20, 2022

Second, and most importantly, Yordan Alvarez is now in a stable, non life-threatening condition. He will be further evaluated by doctors, but that’s already a great sign for the Astros. Considering the current times, it’s always going to be a bit scary when anyone needs an emergency doctor’s visit. (via Ethan Sands)

As of now, Yordan Alvarez is in non life threatening condition after initial review of his vitals were stable. He is still waiting to be evaluated by ER doctor at the hospital, according to #Astros manager Dusty Baker. — Ethan Sands (@EjElite1) August 20, 2022

Alvarez has been one of the best, if not the best, sluggers in the American League this season. His OPS sits at a gargantuan 1.017, and he has drilled 31 home runs for the Astros this year. His star power has been a major reason why Houston is challenging the Yankees for the American League this season.

The Astros are looking to capture their first World Series ever since that ill-fated 2017 run. They have had two tries to win it all, but they always fell short in the final series. Is the third time the charm for them?