The Houston Astros are finally getting healthy.

Both Yordan Alvarez and Jose Urquidy are set to begin rehab assignments at AAA Sugar Land Friday, as reported by Steve Schaeffer of The Houston Chronicle. Alvarez was actually in Seattle for the All-Star Game after being selected for the American League team, but the slugger hasn't suited up since early June due to an oblique injury.

As for Urquidy, one of Dusty Baker's most reliable starters in recent years, he last took the bump on April 30th. A shoulder issue has basically derailed his season to this point. The Mexican was struggling before going on the shelf though, compiling an ERA over five.

Alvarez is expected to be back with the Astros at some point in their upcoming nine-game road trip to begin the second half. He's batting .277 with 17 homers and 55 RBI in 57 games in 2023 and will add an immediate boost to this lineup once he returns. Urquidy meanwhile should likely join the ‘Stros soon as well, but he'll probably need a few outings in the Minors before doing so.

In other injury news, Jose Altuve is still injured as well, this time with an oblique problem. It's unclear when he could be on the field again, but GM Dana Brown did say recently that Altuve is healing faster than expected.

The defending World Series champions are very much in the race for the AL West title, sitting just two games back of the Texas Rangers with a 50-41 record. They begin a three-game series with Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday in Anaheim.