The Houston Astros have been walking wounded for the last couple of weeks. Injuries to key stars, including Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve, have limited their productivity on offense. Their pitching is also missing one of their top arms in righty starter Jose Urquidy. With the All-Star break fast approaching, Alvarez, Altuve, and Urquidy are making steps towards their return.

Both Alvarez and Urquidy have returned to the field in some form of practice. Alvarez, the giant cannon of the Astros, went through batting on Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, Urquidy threw a two-inning simulated game before Houston's series finale against the Mariners. Additionally, Astros GM Dana Brown said that both Yordan Alvarez and Jose Urquidy will take the final step towards their return after the All-Star break, per Chandler Rome.

“Astros general manager Dana Brown told Robert Ford on the team's radio program that both Álvarez and Urquidy will “for sure” be on a rehab assignment shortly after the All-Star break.”

Additionally, Brown added that Altuve is behind Alvarez and Urquidy by one week. However, the Astros GM also noted that Altuve's oblique strain is healing faster than anticipated. Unlike the other two players mentioned, Altuve hasn't been on the IL for a long time: he was just recently placed on the 10-day IL after suffering his injury.

The Astros have been without their best bomber Yordan Alvarez for nearly a month due to a right oblique strain. Meanwhile, Urquidy has been away from the roster due to shoulder discomfort. Houston finds themselves trailing their cross-state rivals the Texas Rangers in the standings.