Houston Astros star Jose Altuve is dealing with an injury and his current timetable is uncertain. Astros general manager Dana Brown recently provided a murky update on the second baseman, per Danielle Lerner.

“Astros GM Dana Brown said he doesn't yet know if Jose Altuve will go in the IL. The Astros will go over the results of his MRI Thurs. But Brown doesn't sound like he expects Altuve to play before the All-Star break regardless. ‘I don't think there's any rush to bring him back,'” Lerner shared on Twitter.

Jose Altuve has endured an injury-riddled season for Astros

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Altuve's 2023 season got off to a brutal start after he was hit by a pitch in the World Baseball Classic and ultimately missed a significant chuck of the early portion of the campaign. Since returning, Altuve has performed fairly well, but not up to his typical All-Star standards. Altuve's currently slashing .264/.371/.479 with an .850 OPS and six home runs across 32 games played.

The Astros will benefit from the All-Star break if Altuve ends up being placed on the IL. This will give him extra time to rest before the start of the second half of the season. Houston has their sights set on catching the Texas Rangers in the American League West, but will need Altuve on the field to do so. He's a leader on the team and also happens to be one of the better players in baseball.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Altuve as they are made available.