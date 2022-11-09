By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022

Updated November 9, 2022

The Houston Astros declined the mutual option on Trey Mancini’s contract, per Michael Schwab. Mancini had a $10 million mutual option for 2023 which Houston ultimately did not pick up. Additionally, the Astros declined reliever Will Smith’s $13 million mutual contract option, per Chandler Rome.

Trey Mancini struggled mightily throughout the postseason. He ultimately slashed just .048/.125/.173 in 8 playoff games. Nevertheless, he was also one of the best stories during the World Series. Mancini battled cancer during the 2020 season. He discussed the feeling of playing in the World Series just 2 years after dealing with such a scary event.

“Baseball was the last thing on my mind. I just wanted to live,” Mancini said. “I wanted to do whatever I could to be alive. If I could play baseball again, great. To not only be back but to be part of a team that is going to the World Series is pretty special. I think I’ll have this week to kind of go over the last 2-3 years, and think of the proper words to say what the journey means. Right now I’m just so happy and really looking forward to this next series.”

In the end, he was able to help the Astros win the Fall Classic. Although he emerged as a fan favorite, the Astros decided to decline the mutual option. They could still re-sign him in free agency. But Trey Mancini will receive other interest as well. He still provides power from the right side of the plate, and can play in the corner outfield spots or first base.