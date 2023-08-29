The Houston Astros reinstated OF Michael Brantley from the injured list Tuesday, the team announced. Brantley's return comes at the perfect time, as Houston is currently battling for the American League West with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers. OF Corey Julks was optioned to Triple-A and RHP Jake Cousins was designated for assignment in corresponding moves.

The Astros released a video following the Michael Brantley return announcement.

Brantley is one of the best contact hitters in baseball and rarely strikes out. “Dr. Smooth” should produce impressive contact ability at the very least. That said, it will be interesting to see how much the 36-year-old has left in the tank.

How will Michael Brantley's return impact Astros?

Brantley has been in the big leagues since 2009, originally making his debut with the Cleveland Indians (now Cleveland Guardians). He's been selected to a total of five All-Star games during his career.

Brantley ended up joining Houston prior to the 2019 season. He was effective for the Astros from 2019-2021, but dealt with injuries in 2022 and has missed all of 2023 so far.

Brantley will provide veteran leadership in Houston's lineup. He always puts up a good at-bat and rarely strikes out. For his career, he owns a 10.8 percent strikeout rate, per Baseball Reference. Meanwhile, his career hard-hit percentage sits at 40.7 percent.

In other words, Brantley often makes quality contact. He's never been a major home run threat, but Brantley still offers sneaky power, something that will benefit the Astros.

Houston has their All-Star outfielder back, and he will make a crucial impact down the stretch and into the playoffs.