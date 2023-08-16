Michael Brantley is looking great. The Houston Astros outfielder appears to be getting closer and closer to a return to the big leagues, as he resumes his rehab in the minors. In fact, in just his first game back, Brantley launched a monster two-run home run for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday. It was an encouraging sight to see for Brantley and Astros fans, to say the least.

Michael Brantley taters are BACK 😤 In his first game action in over three months, the @astros outfielder swats a two-run homer for the @SLSpaceCowboys: pic.twitter.com/8hqvioi6Tn — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 16, 2023

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Brantley went under the knife in August 2022 to repair a shoulder injury, thus effectively ending his campaign that year. At that time, Brantley was having a solid season, batting .288/.370/.416 with five home runs and 26 RBIs in 64 games. He has not played in the majors since, but Houston is hoping he will be able to make a successful return sooner than later, and nothing boosts the team's belief in that more than the ball that Brantley sent into the stands against the Round Rock Express, who are a Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Despite Brantley's bomb, the Space Cowboys lost to Round Rock, 6-3.

The Astros can use a hand on offense, as they are in the middle of their chase of the Rangers atop the American League West division. Houston, which won Tuesday against the Miami Marlins to even a three-game series at 1-1, is 69-52 — still 3.5 games behind of Texas.

Brantley signed a one-year deal with the Astros worth $12 million last December. He has been a consistent key performer in the playoffs for Houston, as evidenced by his .327 batting average in the postseason across 47 games.