Astros receive devastating Michael Brantley injury update

The Houston Astros are well on their way to another AL West title. That would be their fifth straight title, excluding the shortened COVID season. As they get ready for the playoffs, they will have to prepare to go forward without star outfielder Michael Brantley.

The Astros announced that Brantley, who hasn’t played since June 26th, underwent surgery on his right shoulder and will be sidelined for the entire season.

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley underwent an arthroscopic labral repair on his right shoulder, General Manager James Click announced today. As a result of the surgery, Brantley will miss the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/zrOyceu9TD — Houston Astros (@astros) August 12, 2022

Although Houston still has one of the best lineups in baseball, not getting Michael Brantley for the rest of the season is a sad development. His ability to avoid strikeouts and get the ball in play is super valuable. In 64 games this season, he has a slash line of .288/.370/.416 and 70 hits, including 14 doubles, five home runs and a triple.

Houston was able to compensate for Brantley’s injury by trading for Trey Mancini. The former Baltimore Orioles star has shined with the Astros so far when given the chance to play.

Fortunately for the Astros, Lance McCullers has worked his way back from an injury and will be inserted back into the starting rotation. The usual stars — Justin Verlander, Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman — are joined by stellar rookie Jeremy Peña and tons of other trade deadline additions. They have the talent and depth to get back to the World Series.