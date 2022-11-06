Jeremy Pena’s World Series MVP win notches feat MLB has never seen before

Jeremy Pena just capped off the dream rookie season for the Houston Astros not just with a World Series title, but the MVP trophy from the Fall Classic as well.

The win makes Pena the first position player to ever win the World Series MVP award in his rookie season. A freshman has won the award twice before, back in 1959 and most recently in 1997, the year Jeremy was born. But both those players who did it before him were pitchers.

Jeremy Peña is the first rookie since Liván Hernández in 1997 to win World Series MVP and the third overall (Larry Sherry, 1959). He is also the first rookie position player to win the award. pic.twitter.com/FsFa9QXnTx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 6, 2022

Jeremy Pena was spectacular all postseason long, and locked in even more for the World Series. He managed a hit in all six games against the Phillies, going 10 for 25 to give him an absurd .400 batting average with 15 total bases and a home run. Need we remind you he’s the shortstop for the Astros, too.

He made sure to emphasize the “we” when addressing all the Astros fans in his celebratory hype message as the team celebrated their win.

WE DID IT H-TOWN! pic.twitter.com/S9SKDJcYak — Houston Astros (@astros) November 6, 2022

The gravity of winning the individual award likely hasn’t sunk in yet for the charismatic youngster as the euphoria of the World Series title infects the entire Astros roster. But once he looks back at the big-time rookie season and series he just had, Pena will have some hardware to remind him of how valuable he was to being able to finish the job.

With Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez representing the next generation of stars in Houston, expect the Astros to be a threat to return in November for seasons to come.