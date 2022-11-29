Published November 29, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Jim Crane and the Houston Astros introduced Jose Abreu on Tuesday, who signed a 3-year deal with Houston and will serve as an upgrade at first base. Crane also shared free agency updates on Justin Verlander and Yuli Gurriel, per Chandler Rome.

“I haven’t visited with him lately. I’ve read the press like you have, but I haven’t talked to him,” Crane said in reference to Verlander.

“Jim Crane says the Astros are still ‘active’ in the market, mentioning Yuli Gurriel and Justin Verlander as options,” Rome wrote on Twitter.

Justin Verlander reportedly met with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. The Dodgers, Astros, Yankees, and Mets have been listed as potential suitors for the reigning American League Cy Young award winner. Houston would love to bring their ace back, but it remains to be seen how many years they are willing to offer Verlander in free agency.

In addition to Justin Verlander, Crane shared his thoughts on Jose Abreu, per Mark Berman.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” Crane said. “He’s (Abreu) been a consistent player for a number of years. You throw his bat in the lineup and his statistics, he’s gonna put some pop in the lineup.”

The Astros have aspirations of repeating as World Series champions in 2023. Signing an established veteran such as Abreu will help matters without question. But it will be interesting to see if they can bring Justin Verlander back as well. His talent is immense, but his leadership was also a pivotal factor in Houston’s 2022 success.