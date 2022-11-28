Published November 28, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Justin Verlander are set to meet on Monday, per Jon Heyman. Los Angeles has been rumored as a potential free agency destination for Verlander this offseason. The Dodgers would likely prefer to dish out a short-term, high AAV contract and the soon-to-be 40-year old Justin Verlander fits that perfectly.

On paper, the Dodgers and Justin Verlander are a quality fit. As aforementioned, LA has displayed a willingness to pay big money over short-term periods in the past. Ace Walker Buehler is expected to miss the majority of the 2023 campaign as well due to Tommy John surgery. But Buehler still factors into the Dodgers’ long-term plans. So signing a younger pitcher for 5-7 years would lessen their chances of keeping Walker Buehler around for the long-term.

The Dodgers are also desperate for a World Series championship. Yes, they won it all in 2020. But that was a shortened campaign and Los Angeles wants to get it done during a normal season. Justin Verlander is fresh off of a World Series championship in Houston with the Astros, so he clearly understands what it requires to take care of business in the Fall Classic.

The Astros, Mets, and Yankees are still in the Verlander free agency conversation. Houston would love to bring the 2022 AL Cy Young winner back, and both New York teams could look to steal him away.

But the Dodgers are a team to keep an eye on. It will be interesting to see how their meeting with Justin Verlander goes.