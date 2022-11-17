Published November 17, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni

MLB free agency is starting to heat up after some signings and a big trade sending Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners. But there is also some potential foul play afoot between the ALCS finalists: the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

In addition to an investigation regarding collusion between the Yankees and New York Mets over Aaron Judge’s free agency, the Astros could find themselves under investigation after team owner Jim Crane reportedly said that 2022 AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander wants a contract similar to that of Max Scherzer.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros may be subject to punishment if the MLB Players Association sees (and makes the case) that Verlander’s market was damaged by the comments.

“A separate comment by Astros owner Jim Crane on his team’s web site Tuesday, saying Justin Verlander was seeking a contract similar to Max Scherzer’s, also could prompt scrutiny from the Players Association if the union perceives it be a violation of the CBA…the union remains sensitive to the threat of the owners conspiring to hold down free-agent salaries, as they did more than 30 years ago in the sports’ biggest collusion cases.”

Last offseason, at age 37, Scherzer signed a contract with the Mets worth $130 million with two guaranteed years and a player option for a third. The 40-year-old Verlander will surely be looking to land a deal with similar parameters. Crane naming Scherzer by name, tough, could bring even more turmoil to a team already reeling from internal strife that led to the ouster of its general manager.